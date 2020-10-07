P4 4GB versus P4 8GB
-
tdelios last edited by
I'm debating to buy a 4GB or 8GB Pi4
There is a $30 difference between the two.
How much of a significant difference in performance will I notice playing games like PSX, Dreamcast between these two models?
-
Zing
-
tdelios last edited by
@Zing This is not helping. your link is talking about 2GB..
I'm asking about 4GB versus 8GB Pi4...
Will I get smoother gameplay with PSX, Dreamcast systems with 8GB than 4GB, or I won't notice a difference?
-
paradadf
@tdelios for the supported systems, more than 2 GB won't give you any significant performance boost. If you care about kodi and 4k resolution, then probably the higher the better.