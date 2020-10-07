Recalbox 7.0 RPi3B+ several problems
Hello,
i'd like to report the following problems that occured with a clean install of RecalBox7.0 on my RaspberryPi3B+:
- Boot-Videos seem to be a bit zoomed in/cut off at the top & bottom
- Share partition won't show up when i connect the SD-card via USB-adaptor to my PC (Win10)
- C64-Games take a looooong time to load
- Video-Snaps do not play (well i saw them play just once, now even if i reboot the whole system they won't play)
Think i will test a new and fresh install again..
Ok, so i tested a new installation, at least the first two problems
- Boot-Videos seem to be a bit zoomed in/cut off at the top & bottom
- Share partition won't show up when i connect the SD-card via USB-adaptor to my PC (Win10)
still remaining. Regarding the first one it seems that others also have this problem. I would appreciate any help what i have to do to use the sd-card on my pc to access the share-folder.
Zing
Share partition won't show up when i connect the SD-card via USB-adaptor to my PC (Win10)
I haven't seen any other user reporting this type of problem, possibly the problem is specific, can you test it on another computer?
Or, can you test it, open disk management on windows 10, and check if the SHARE partition isn't showing up there? If so, you can try to assign a letter to this partition so that it appears in Explorer.
@Zing
Assigning a letter to the share-partition via windows 10 disk management was the solution! It does work now, thank you very much!!!
@Zing
i totally forgot to ask: will the share-partition be deleted in case of a new installation?
Zing
@n4rcotic I think if you watch this video you will have your answer (I recommend activating the subtitles): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23
pajarorrojo last edited by
- Boot-Videos seem to be a bit zoomed in/cut off at the top & bottom
Same problem here (raspberry pi 3b+)...
F0XHOUND last edited by
seem to be a bit zoomed in/cut off at the top & bottom
Share partition won't show up when i connec
Me too in my LG 4K TV