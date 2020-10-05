Infinite restart on RPi 4 4GB
eeeprom: 3 sep.
SD: tested on 256Gb Samsung and 8 GB Trascend.
When power on, show this message and then restart in an infinite loop
acris
@ulysess said in Infinite restart on RPi 4 4GB:
8 GB Trascend.
remplace your microsd, use sandisk class 10
and verify your charger.
@acris official charger. Are you saying the microSD quality is the issue about continuously reboot?. First time I hear that in 8 years with a Pi. Tested 2 of them (Samsung Evo) with the same result.
acris
transcend, samsung , kingston no good for raspberry.
A lot of freeze with theses company.
davidb2111
Hi @ulysess ,
Could you post the content of the file
/boot/config.txtand give us the type of screen your is connected to? (i.e is it 4k capable, maybe the brand and ref)
David
@davidb2111 default config.txt. TV Samsung UE24H4003AW support up to 1080p.
Tested on a 4K Samsung TV and it works. Thanks.
@ulysess you can make a test on your 1080p screen and comment the following line in /boot/config.txt
# allow 4k 60hz - Comment if fou have a black screen #hdmi_enable_4kp60=1
weird. That's the stage:
- It works: Burn with Balena, eject (not modifying config.txt) and plug/connect the Pi on a Samsung TV 4K. Now I wait 5-10 min. to prepare partitions, power off and connect again the Pi on the TV 24" (resolution is 1080p by default). Everything is fine.
- It doesn't work: Burn with Balena, eject (not modifying config.txt) and connect on a Samsung 24" (model UE24H4003AW) and I get infinite loop.
I let this comment for future reference or maybe can help someone.
@ulysess I don't understand you made same things and in 1 case it works, in another one it does not work ?
ulysess last edited by ulysess
@ian57 The difference is that in the first one, I plug the Pi on a Samsung TV 4K, wait until I see the UI, and then connect the Pi to the TV 24"
@ulysess I think the next 7.0.1 will fix that. Stay tuned.
davidb2111
Hi @ulysess
Do you mind making additional tests in PM?
David.