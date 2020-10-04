A very bad experience with the Raspeberry Pi 4
Good morning, I would like to thank you for the work done over these years. Now moving on to the analysis of this version 7.0, namely the version Raspberry Pi 4. So far just horrible. I have already recorded and made several attempts (more than 10) to start, and have no problems, but still no success. As soon as I turn on the device, a few minutes later, at random, the simple crash plate. Several times. When it doesn't, I can only manipulate with the keyboard, because despite detecting the Playstation 3 controller, the controller just doesn't work. There is no movement of any buttons. My experience at this moment is a non-experience. I can't do anything with the system without leaving the start menu. I also have to criticize the lack of tutorials in order to facilitate the whole process. How should the sd card be formatted? How are the controls connected? Keyboard at the beginning to facilitate the entire process? I am very disappointed after so much publicity and the result I have seen is this. There is the Batocera, mature, with most of the things simply resolved, and now we have this simply non-functional Recalbox, blocking every 2 or 3 minutes, just random. If possible, how did you format your SD card, and how did you start everything, step by step? Good morning and thank you. P.s. sorry for the criticism, but I'm just frustrated with the whole experience.
Scavy
@Limpatudo hello, we'll help you to have a better expérience. Please re install thé v7 version on your sd, do not connect your pads to the board. When RCB is fully loaded, connect your pad, it will be automatically plugged. Then you Can let your pads connected when you reboot or shutdown ans relaunch
Tell us if it's ok this way
Scavy
@Limpatudo there IS no need to format thé sd card before flashing
Limpatudo last edited by Limpatudo
@Scavy
In what kind of format should I have the SD? It is that the Recalbox after being loaded, in the initial menu, after 10 or 1 minute, ends up blocking. The music itself blocks. There is something here that is interfering, which makes it completely unusable. I used Batocera until yesterday, and I never had any problems like these. Basically: I formatted, saved the recalbox image and inserted the card into the raspberry pi 4. I turned on the raspberry pi 4. I let it start without commands, and it goes to the menu. I connected the keyboard and went to the controllers site, I connected the playstation 3 controller and it blocked. I hung up, called again, and the story is always the same: it blocks randomly at any time.
@Limpatudo hi, many users reported theses freezes, but during development we did not encounter such problems. We have leads to correct it.
@ian57
It's a shame, I haven't even managed to start a game on a simple system
I've been waiting for the Raspberry Pi 4 recalbox for so many months and I still haven't been able to play a single game. I obviously hope that you will be able to do the best, and I thank you for your effort, but as you must understand, I haven't even had a moment of happiness yet.
paradadf
@Limpatudo how are you trying to pair your PS3 controller? Usually, you have to plug it in with the usb cable and wait around 10 seconds before unplugging it and press the PS button. You controller will usually rumble and the Player 1 LED will remain lit. Asuming the mapping isn't correct then, you should go to the ES Menu and configure the controller as usual. That should be it.
@Limpatudo for freeze, can you try to add these lines in the config.txt file just after the disable_overscan variable
start_file=start.elf fixup_file=fixup.dat
and tell us if this is better
@ian57
Like this?
OyyoDams
@Limpatudo yes
Didn't I have to put the #? I put it exactly that way. It hasn't improved. After less than 30 seconds the music and the system froze. I hung up and called again, and a few seconds the same thing happened again.
@Limpatudo ok thanks for the test, we need to go further.
Thank you very much for your support. If you have found any other way, please tell me to test it. I have no problems at all in testing the various ways and in helping with the future functioning of the system. I look forward to more suggestions.