A very bad experience with the Raspeberry Pi 4

Good morning, I would like to thank you for the work done over these years. Now moving on to the analysis of this version 7.0, namely the version Raspberry Pi 4. So far just horrible. I have already recorded and made several attempts (more than 10) to start, and have no problems, but still no success. As soon as I turn on the device, a few minutes later, at random, the simple crash plate. Several times. When it doesn't, I can only manipulate with the keyboard, because despite detecting the Playstation 3 controller, the controller just doesn't work. There is no movement of any buttons. My experience at this moment is a non-experience. I can't do anything with the system without leaving the start menu. I also have to criticize the lack of tutorials in order to facilitate the whole process. How should the sd card be formatted? How are the controls connected? Keyboard at the beginning to facilitate the entire process? I am very disappointed after so much publicity and the result I have seen is this. There is the Batocera, mature, with most of the things simply resolved, and now we have this simply non-functional Recalbox, blocking every 2 or 3 minutes, just random. If possible, how did you format your SD card, and how did you start everything, step by step? Good morning and thank you. P.s. sorry for the criticism, but I'm just frustrated with the whole experience.