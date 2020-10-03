  1. Home
  5. How do I run custom Doom WADs on Recalbox 7?

  • Shad0wWare69

    Hi. I wanted to ask how do I run custom Doom WADs on Recalbox 7 such as Chex Quest? What I used to do on Recalbox 6.1 was copy the folder (chexquestwiz) to the prboom folder but since all the ports were moved to Ports, I have never been able to get Chex Quest to appear in ES. I would copy the contents in the folder to Ports/Doom, but that causes Doom to run with the Chex Quest OST. What do I do?

  • acris
    Hello @Shad0wWare69

    unzip Doom (Shareware).7z and put doom1_shareware.wad in ports/doom folder
    Put your WAD fils in ports/doom folder
    Enjoy.

