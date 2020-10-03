How do I run custom Doom WADs on Recalbox 7?
Shad0wWare69 last edited by Shad0wWare69
Hi. I wanted to ask how do I run custom Doom WADs on Recalbox 7 such as Chex Quest? What I used to do on Recalbox 6.1 was copy the folder (chexquestwiz) to the prboom folder but since all the ports were moved to Ports, I have never been able to get Chex Quest to appear in ES. I would copy the contents in the folder to Ports/Doom, but that causes Doom to run with the Chex Quest OST. What do I do?
acris
Hello @Shad0wWare69
unzip Doom (Shareware).7z and put doom1_shareware.wad in
ports/doomfolder
Put your WAD fils in
ports/doomfolder
Enjoy.