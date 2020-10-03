"Tremolos" sound with Mame - Recalbox 7
Hello all,
I have a sound problem with Recalbox 7 in Mame.
Some "tremolos" and bad quality of sound.
In Recalbox 6.1, I already have the same problem and I had fix it with enable in Retroarch Settings/Legacy /Hard GPU Sync.
Here, in this version 7, this option is already turned on.
And I try all settings while hours. I've got always tremolos in sound in all game with Mame.
I try all emulators versions. Same boat.
I going crazy with with problem. Any ideas ?
Thanks by advance and sorry for my poor english.
I forget this: I use Intel NUC with HDMI out
Zing
@Le-Commandant I have no way to test it now with the new version, but, I already had an audio problem on an x86 PC, with a previous version of Recalbox, and I solved it as follows:
- Start a game from the emulator in question (MAME);
- enter the retroarch menu (hotkey + B);
- Go to Settings;
- Driver;
- Audio resampler driver;
- Change the value from "sinc" to "CC"
- Save;
- Close;
- Restart;
- Test.