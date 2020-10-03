  1. Home
  "Tremolos" sound with Mame - Recalbox 7

"Tremolos" sound with Mame - Recalbox 7

  • Le Commandant

    Hello all,
    I have a sound problem with Recalbox 7 in Mame.
    Some "tremolos" and bad quality of sound.
    In Recalbox 6.1, I already have the same problem and I had fix it with enable in Retroarch Settings/Legacy /Hard GPU Sync.

    Here, in this version 7, this option is already turned on.
    And I try all settings while hours. I've got always tremolos in sound in all game with Mame.
    I try all emulators versions. Same boat.
    I going crazy with with problem. Any ideas ?
    Thanks by advance and sorry for my poor english.

  • Le Commandant

    I forget this: I use Intel NUC with HDMI out

  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @Le-Commandant I have no way to test it now with the new version, but, I already had an audio problem on an x86 PC, with a previous version of Recalbox, and I solved it as follows:

    • Start a game from the emulator in question (MAME);
    • enter the retroarch menu (hotkey + B);
    • Go to Settings;
    • Driver;
    • Audio resampler driver;
    • Change the value from "sinc" to "CC"
    • Save;
    • Close;
    • Restart;
    • Test.
