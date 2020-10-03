RP4 4GB Recalbox 7.0 - Naomi does not work
MarcDK last edited by
I finally found the correct bios with the correct md5 hash. But still no naomi game works. It loads and then goes back after I see the pac-man ghosts and returns to the game list. Any idea what is wrong? Or is the pi4 not supported for noami? In that case the unsupported systems should not be visible in the gamelist.
Scavy
@MarcDK Check your roms.
Use the naomi's roms contained in the MAME v0.221 romset.
It works
MarcDK last edited by
@Scavy said in RP4 4GB Recalbox 7.0 - Naomi does not work:
MAME v0.221 romset
I will try!
Jybe last edited by
Also, for naomi games I had to found a zip file and a CHD file
olivierdroid92
@Jybe correct.
Check your set with Clrmamepro
2banditos last edited by
Worked fine with MAME v0.221 romset! Thanks a lot guys!!
Btw. is there any list compatibility list which games are working fine ?
For example Virtua Tennis 1 crashes always while the second Virtua Tennis runs fine
Adrikadh last edited by OyyoDams
OyyoDams
@Adrikadh not authorized here for legal reasons.
jorgemagana last edited by
@2banditos
https://github.com/libretro/flycast/issues/136
Most of the games start with no issues, the problem is that they are unplayable because of the controls.
jorgemagana last edited by
Must say: a lot of them are unplayable because of the controls.