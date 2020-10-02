[7.0] [x64] Plantage avec GPU RX 570
Bonsoir,
J'ai pu essayer la dernière version de recalbox et franchement c'est énorme ce que vous avez fait, merci à tous !
Avec ma 750 Ti tout marche plutôt bien, le système se lance et jusqu'à présent pas de soucis. Tout content d'apprendre que la 7.0 permet d'utiliser les dernières AMD j'ai installé une RX 570 que j'avais réservé pour cet instant et là malheureusement en pleine vidéo de lancement du système retour à cet écran texte !
Désolé de déjà vous donner du travail dés la sortie de cette nouvelle version !
Voilà les logs contenus dans le fichier /var/log/Worg.0.log :
[ 8.324] X.Org X Server 1.20.8 X Protocol Version 11, Revision 0 [ 8.324] Build Operating System: Linux 5.3.0-64-generic x86_64 [ 8.324] Current Operating System: Linux RECALBOX 5.4.52 #1 SMP PREEMPT Fri Oct 2 10:11:32 CEST 2020 x86_64 [ 8.324] Kernel command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty1 loglevel=7 [ 8.325] Build Date: 02 October 2020 10:00:40AM [ 8.325] [ 8.325] Current version of pixman: 0.38.4 [ 8.325] Before reporting problems, check http://wiki.x.org to make sure that you have the latest version. [ 8.325] Markers: (--) probed, (**) from config file, (==) default setting, (++) from command line, (!!) notice, (II) informational, (WW) warning, (EE) error, (NI) not implemented, (??) unknown. [ 8.325] (==) Log file: "/var/log/Xorg.0.log", Time: Sat Oct 3 15:00:00 2020 [ 8.326] (==) Using config directory: "/etc/X11/xorg.conf.d" [ 8.326] (==) Using system config directory "/usr/share/X11/xorg.conf.d" [ 8.327] (==) No Layout section. Using the first Screen section. [ 8.327] (==) No screen section available. Using defaults. [ 8.327] (**) |-->Screen "Default Screen Section" (0) [ 8.327] (**) | |-->Monitor "<default monitor>" [ 8.327] (==) No monitor specified for screen "Default Screen Section". Using a default monitor configuration. [ 8.327] (==) Automatically adding devices [ 8.327] (==) Automatically enabling devices [ 8.327] (==) Automatically adding GPU devices [ 8.329] (==) Max clients allowed: 256, resource mask: 0x1fffff [ 8.329] (WW) The directory "/usr/share/fonts/X11//TTF/" does not exist. [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (WW) The directory "/usr/share/fonts/X11//OTF/" does not exist. [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (WW) The directory "/usr/share/fonts/X11//Type1/" does not exist. [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (WW) `fonts.dir' not found (or not valid) in "/usr/share/fonts/X11//100dpi/". [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (Run 'mkfontdir' on "/usr/share/fonts/X11//100dpi/"). [ 8.329] (WW) `fonts.dir' not found (or not valid) in "/usr/share/fonts/X11//75dpi/". [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (Run 'mkfontdir' on "/usr/share/fonts/X11//75dpi/"). [ 8.329] (==) FontPath set to: /usr/share/fonts/X11//misc/ [ 8.329] (==) ModulePath set to "/usr/lib/xorg/modules" [ 8.329] (II) The server relies on udev to provide the list of input devices. If no devices become available, reconfigure udev or disable AutoAddDevices. [ 8.329] (II) Loader magic: 0x614c20 [ 8.329] (II) Module ABI versions: [ 8.329] X.Org ANSI C Emulation: 0.4 [ 8.329] X.Org Video Driver: 24.1 [ 8.329] X.Org XInput driver : 24.1 [ 8.329] X.Org Server Extension : 10.0 [ 8.329] (II) xfree86: Adding drm device (/dev/dri/card0) [ 8.335] (--) PCI:*(8@0:0:0) 1002:67df:174b:353e rev 239, Mem @ 0xe0000000/268435456, 0xf0000000/2097152, 0xfcf00000/262144, I/O @ 0x0000e000/256, BIOS @ 0x????????/131072 [ 8.335] (II) Open ACPI successful (/var/run/acpid.socket) [ 8.335] (II) LoadModule: "glx" [ 8.336] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/extensions/libglx.so [ 8.338] (II) Module glx: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.338] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.0.0 [ 8.338] ABI class: X.Org Server Extension, version 10.0 [ 8.338] (II) Applying OutputClass "AMDgpu" to /dev/dri/card0 [ 8.338] loading driver: amdgpu [ 8.338] (==) Matched amdgpu as autoconfigured driver 0 [ 8.338] (==) Matched ati as autoconfigured driver 1 [ 8.338] (==) Matched modesetting as autoconfigured driver 2 [ 8.338] (==) Matched fbdev as autoconfigured driver 3 [ 8.338] (==) Matched vesa as autoconfigured driver 4 [ 8.338] (==) Assigned the driver to the xf86ConfigLayout [ 8.338] (II) LoadModule: "amdgpu" [ 8.338] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so [ 8.339] (II) Module amdgpu: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.339] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 19.1.0 [ 8.339] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.339] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.339] (II) LoadModule: "ati" [ 8.339] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/ati_drv.so [ 8.340] (II) Module ati: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.340] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 19.1.0 [ 8.340] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.340] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.349] (II) LoadModule: "modesetting" [ 8.349] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/modesetting_drv.so [ 8.350] (II) Module modesetting: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.350] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.20.8 [ 8.350] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.350] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.350] (II) LoadModule: "fbdev" [ 8.350] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/fbdev_drv.so [ 8.351] (II) Module fbdev: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.351] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 0.5.0 [ 8.351] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.351] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.351] (II) LoadModule: "vesa" [ 8.351] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/vesa_drv.so [ 8.351] (II) Module vesa: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.351] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 2.4.0 [ 8.351] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.351] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.351] (II) AMDGPU: Driver for AMD Radeon: All GPUs supported by the amdgpu kernel driver [ 8.351] (II) modesetting: Driver for Modesetting Kernel Drivers: kms [ 8.351] (II) FBDEV: driver for framebuffer: fbdev [ 8.351] (II) VESA: driver for VESA chipsets: vesa [ 8.351] (--) using VT number 2 [ 8.376] (II) AMDGPU(0): [KMS] Kernel modesetting enabled. [ 8.377] (WW) Falling back to old probe method for modesetting [ 8.377] (WW) Falling back to old probe method for fbdev [ 8.377] (II) Loading sub module "fbdevhw" [ 8.377] (II) LoadModule: "fbdevhw" [ 8.378] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libfbdevhw.so [ 8.378] (II) Module fbdevhw: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.378] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 0.0.2 [ 8.378] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.378] (II) AMDGPU(0): Creating default Display subsection in Screen section "Default Screen Section" for depth/fbbpp 24/32 [ 8.379] (==) AMDGPU(0): Depth 24, (--) framebuffer bpp 32 [ 8.379] (II) AMDGPU(0): Pixel depth = 24 bits stored in 4 bytes (32 bpp pixmaps) [ 8.379] (==) AMDGPU(0): Default visual is TrueColor [ 8.379] (==) AMDGPU(0): RGB weight 888 [ 8.379] (II) AMDGPU(0): Using 8 bits per RGB (8 bit DAC) [ 8.379] (--) AMDGPU(0): Chipset: "Radeon RX 570 Series" (ChipID = 0x67df) [ 8.379] (II) Loading sub module "fb" [ 8.379] (II) LoadModule: "fb" [ 8.379] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libfb.so [ 8.379] (II) Module fb: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.379] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.0.0 [ 8.379] ABI class: X.Org ANSI C Emulation, version 0.4 [ 8.379] (II) Loading sub module "dri2" [ 8.379] (II) LoadModule: "dri2" [ 8.379] (II) Module "dri2" already built-in [ 8.568] (II) Loading sub module "glamoregl" [ 8.568] (II) LoadModule: "glamoregl" [ 8.568] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libglamoregl.so [ 8.574] (II) Module glamoregl: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.574] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.0.1 [ 8.574] ABI class: X.Org ANSI C Emulation, version 0.4 [ 8.619] (EE) AMDGPU(0): eglGetDisplay() failed [ 8.619] (EE) AMDGPU(0): glamor detected, failed to initialize EGL. [ 8.619] (WW) AMDGPU(0): amdgpu_glamor_pre_init returned FALSE, using ShadowFB [ 8.619] (II) Loading sub module "shadow" [ 8.619] (II) LoadModule: "shadow" [ 8.619] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libshadow.so [ 8.619] (II) Module shadow: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.619] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.1.0 [ 8.619] ABI class: X.Org ANSI C Emulation, version 0.4 [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): KMS Pageflipping: enabled [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-0 has no monitor section [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-1 has no monitor section [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-0 has no monitor section [ 8.620] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-1 has no monitor section [ 8.620] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DVI-D-0 has no monitor section [ 8.632] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output DisplayPort-0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output DisplayPort-1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output HDMI-A-0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output HDMI-A-1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Manufacturer: VES Model: 3700 Serial#: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Year: 2019 Week: 1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID Version: 1.3 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Digital Display Input [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Max Image Size [cm]: horiz.: 127 vert.: 72 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Gamma: 2.20 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): No DPMS capabilities specified [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported color encodings: RGB 4:4:4 YCrCb 4:4:4 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): First detailed timing is preferred mode [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): redX: 0.640 redY: 0.340 greenX: 0.300 greenY: 0.690 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): blueX: 0.138 blueY: 0.038 whiteX: 0.282 whiteY: 0.297 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported established timings: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 720x400@70Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 640x480@60Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 640x480@72Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 640x480@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@56Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@60Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@72Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 832x624@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1024x768@60Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1024x768@70Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1024x768@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1280x1024@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1152x864@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Manufacturer's mask: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported standard timings: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #0: hsize: 1680 vsize 1050 refresh: 60 vid: 179 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #1: hsize: 1440 vsize 900 refresh: 60 vid: 149 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #2: hsize: 1600 vsize 1200 refresh: 60 vid: 16553 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #3: hsize: 1400 vsize 1050 refresh: 60 vid: 16528 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #4: hsize: 1280 vsize 800 refresh: 60 vid: 129 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #5: hsize: 1280 vsize 1024 refresh: 60 vid: 32897 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #6: hsize: 1280 vsize 960 refresh: 60 vid: 16513 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 594.0 MHz Image Size: 1872 x 1053 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 3840 h_sync: 4016 h_sync_end 4104 h_blank_end 4400 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 2160 v_sync: 2168 v_sync_end 2178 v_blanking: 2250 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 148.5 MHz Image Size: 1872 x 1053 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 1920 h_sync: 2008 h_sync_end 2052 h_blank_end 2200 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 1080 v_sync: 1084 v_sync_end 1089 v_blanking: 1125 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Monitor name: 58UHD_LCD_TV [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Ranges: V min: 48 V max: 62 Hz, H min: 15 H max: 70 kHz, PixClock max 605 MHz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 74.2 MHz Image Size: 1280 x 720 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 1920 h_sync: 2558 h_sync_end 2602 h_blank_end 2750 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 1080 v_sync: 1084 v_sync_end 1089 v_blanking: 1125 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 74.2 MHz Image Size: 1280 x 720 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 1920 h_sync: 2448 h_sync_end 2492 h_blank_end 2640 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 540 v_sync: 542 v_sync_end 547 v_blanking: 585 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Number of EDID sections to follow: 1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID (in hex): [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 00ffffffffffff0058b3003700000000 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 011d0103807f48780acf74a3574cb023 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 09484cafef80b3009500a94090408100 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 81808140010108e80030f2705a80b058 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 8a00501d7400001e023a801871382d40 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 582c4500501d7400001e000000fc0035 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 385548445f4c43445f54560a000000fd [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 00303e0f463c000a2020202020200187 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 020344f15c60619f1004130514030201 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1112202122151606075d5e5f65666263 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 6429090707150750570600830100006e [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 030c002000b83c20008004030201e50f [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 03008001011d803e73382d407e2c4580 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 00d05200001e011d80d0721c2d20102c [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 258000d05200009e0000000000000000 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 0000000000000000000000000000002b [ 8.633] (--) AMDGPU(0): HDMI max TMDS frequency 300000KHz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Printing probed modes for output HDMI-A-1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x60.0 594.00 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (135.0 kHz eP) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x60.0 594.00 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (135.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x50.0 594.00 4096 5064 5152 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (112.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x59.9 593.41 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (134.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x30.0 297.00 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x25.0 297.00 4096 5064 5152 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (56.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x24.0 297.00 4096 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (54.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x30.0 296.70 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x24.0 296.70 4096 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (53.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x50.0 594.00 3840 4896 4984 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (112.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x59.9 593.41 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (134.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x30.0 297.00 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x25.0 297.00 3840 4896 4984 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (56.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x24.0 297.00 3840 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (54.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x30.0 296.70 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x24.0 296.70 3840 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (53.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1200"x60.0 594.00 1920 4016 4104 4400 1200 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (135.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x60.0 148.50 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x50.0 148.50 1920 2448 2492 2640 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (56.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x59.9 148.35 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (67.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x30.0 74.25 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (33.8 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x25.0 74.25 1920 2448 2492 2640 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (28.1 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x24.0 74.25 1920 2558 2602 2750 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (27.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x30.0 74.18 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (33.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x24.0 74.18 1920 2558 2602 2750 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (27.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1600x1200"x60.0 162.00 1600 1664 1856 2160 1200 1201 1204 1250 +hsync +vsync (75.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1680x1050"x59.9 119.00 1680 1728 1760 1840 1050 1053 1059 1080 +hsync -vsync (64.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1400x1050"x59.9 101.00 1400 1448 1480 1560 1050 1053 1057 1080 +hsync -vsync (64.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x1024"x75.0 135.00 1280 1296 1440 1688 1024 1025 1028 1066 +hsync +vsync (80.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x1024"x60.0 108.00 1280 1328 1440 1688 1024 1025 1028 1066 +hsync +vsync (64.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1440x900"x59.9 88.75 1440 1488 1520 1600 900 903 909 926 +hsync -vsync (55.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x960"x60.0 108.00 1280 1376 1488 1800 960 961 964 1000 +hsync +vsync (60.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x800"x59.9 71.00 1280 1328 1360 1440 800 803 809 823 +hsync -vsync (49.3 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1152x864"x75.0 108.00 1152 1216 1344 1600 864 865 868 900 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x720"x60.0 74.25 1280 1390 1430 1650 720 725 730 750 +hsync +vsync (45.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x720"x50.0 74.25 1280 1720 1760 1980 720 725 730 750 +hsync +vsync (37.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x720"x59.9 74.18 1280 1390 1430 1650 720 725 730 750 +hsync +vsync (45.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1024x768"x75.0 78.75 1024 1040 1136 1312 768 769 772 800 +hsync +vsync (60.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1024x768"x70.1 75.00 1024 1048 1184 1328 768 771 777 806 -hsync -vsync (56.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1024x768"x60.0 65.00 1024 1048 1184 1344 768 771 777 806 -hsync -vsync (48.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "832x624"x74.6 57.28 832 864 928 1152 624 625 628 667 -hsync -vsync (49.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x72.2 50.00 800 856 976 1040 600 637 643 666 +hsync +vsync (48.1 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x75.0 49.50 800 816 896 1056 600 601 604 625 +hsync +vsync (46.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x60.3 40.00 800 840 968 1056 600 601 605 628 +hsync +vsync (37.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x56.2 36.00 800 824 896 1024 600 601 603 625 +hsync +vsync (35.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x576"x50.0 27.00 720 732 796 864 576 581 586 625 -hsync -vsync (31.2 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x480"x60.0 27.03 720 736 798 858 480 489 495 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x480"x59.9 27.00 720 736 798 858 480 489 495 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x75.0 31.50 640 656 720 840 480 481 484 500 -hsync -vsync (37.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x72.8 31.50 640 664 704 832 480 489 492 520 -hsync -vsync (37.9 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x60.0 25.20 640 656 752 800 480 490 492 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x59.9 25.18 640 656 752 800 480 490 492 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x400"x70.1 28.32 720 738 846 900 400 412 414 449 -hsync +vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output DVI-D-0 [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-0 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-1 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-0 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-1 connected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DVI-D-0 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Using exact sizes for initial modes [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-1 using initial mode 3840x2160 +0+0 [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): mem size init: gart size :1ff972000 vram size: s:1fdb2c000 visible:db2c000 [ 8.634] (==) AMDGPU(0): DPI set to (96, 96) [ 8.634] (==) AMDGPU(0): Using gamma correction (1.0, 1.0, 1.0) [ 8.634] (II) Loading sub module "ramdac" [ 8.634] (II) LoadModule: "ramdac" [ 8.634] (II) Module "ramdac" already built-in [ 8.634] (II) UnloadModule: "modesetting" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading modesetting [ 8.634] (II) UnloadModule: "fbdev" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading fbdev [ 8.634] (II) UnloadSubModule: "fbdevhw" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading fbdevhw [ 8.634] (II) UnloadModule: "vesa" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading vesa [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Front buffer pitch: 15360 bytes [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): DRI3 disabled [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): Backing store enabled [ 8.635] (WW) AMDGPU(0): Direct rendering disabled [ 8.635] (II) AMDGPU(0): 2D and 3D acceleration disabled [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): DPMS enabled [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): Silken mouse enabled [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension Generic Event Extension [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension SHAPE [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension MIT-SHM [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XInputExtension [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XTEST [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension BIG-REQUESTS [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension SYNC [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XKEYBOARD [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XC-MISC [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XFIXES [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension RENDER [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension RANDR [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension COMPOSITE [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DAMAGE [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension MIT-SCREEN-SAVER [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DOUBLE-BUFFER [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension RECORD [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DPMS [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension Present [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DRI3 [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension X-Resource [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XVideo [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XVideo-MotionCompensation [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension GLX [ 8.650] (II) AIGLX: Screen 0 is not DRI2 capable [ 8.660] (II) IGLX: Loaded and initialized swrast [ 8.660] (II) GLX: Initialized DRISWRAST GL provider for screen 0 [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension XFree86-VidModeExtension [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension XFree86-DGA [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension XFree86-DRI [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension DRI2 [ 8.661] (II) AMDGPU(0): Setting screen physical size to 1016 x 571 [ 8.670] (EE) [ 8.670] (EE) Backtrace: [ 8.671] (EE) 0: /usr/bin/X (xorg_backtrace+0x40) [0x587710] [ 8.671] (EE) 1: /usr/bin/X (0x400000+0x18b089) [0x58b089] [ 8.671] (EE) 2: /lib64/libpthread.so.0 (0x7efd8dca0000+0x13100) [0x7efd8dcb3100] [ 8.671] (EE) 3: /lib64/libc.so.6 (gsignal+0xca) [0x7efd8db1ab8a] [ 8.671] (EE) 4: /lib64/libc.so.6 (abort+0x165) [0x7efd8db1bc35] [ 8.671] (EE) 5: /lib64/libc.so.6 (0x7efd8dae4000+0x2f72a) [0x7efd8db1372a] [ 8.671] (EE) 6: /lib64/libc.so.6 (0x7efd8dae4000+0x2f7a2) [0x7efd8db137a2] [ 8.671] (EE) 7: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x8333) [0x7efd8d0bd333] [ 8.671] (EE) 8: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x9986) [0x7efd8d0be986] [ 8.671] (EE) 9: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x1aa68) [0x7efd8d0cfa68] [ 8.671] (EE) 10: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x1e58b) [0x7efd8d0d358b] [ 8.671] (EE) 11: /usr/bin/X (MapWindow+0xec) [0x46a13c] [ 8.671] (EE) 12: /usr/bin/X (0x400000+0x43ef1) [0x443ef1] [ 8.671] (EE) 13: /lib64/libc.so.6 (__libc_start_main+0xe7) [0x7efd8db06b77] [ 8.671] (EE) 14: /usr/bin/X (_start+0x2a) [0x42ebda] [ 8.671] (EE) [ 8.671] (EE) Fatal server error: [ 8.671] (EE) Caught signal 6 (Aborted). Server aborting [ 8.671] (EE) [ 8.671] (EE) Please consult the The X.Org Foundation support at http://wiki.x.org for help. [ 8.671] (EE) Please also check the log file at "/var/log/Xorg.0.log" for additional information. [ 8.671] (EE) [ 8.742] (EE) Server terminated with error (1). Closing log file.
Mickarde
Bonjour,
Si cela peut aider à mieux cerner le problème, j'ai exactement le même cas sur un hp Pavilion Elite H8-1130fr (Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti, Intel Core i7-2600, 64 bits) mais quand je fais une installation de la version 32 bits, tout fonctionne.
Bonjour j'ai la même chose avec un intel q9650 et une geforce gt610. Sachant que je vais bientôt recevoir une gtx670 je testerai ça et je vois ferai un retour. J'ai vu sur discord que ce défaut avait été transmis aux devs. Restons patient et merci RB (et rappelons nous que même Apple Microsoft et Google sortent des mise a jour ou il y a des problèmes alors restons cooooooool )
acris
Bonjour GT610 OU GT610M @Beho ?
et là le problème est geforce donc pas la meme chose
car là il etait question de cartes graphiques AMD RX 570
merci de ne pas squatter le sujet de l utilisateur principal afin que nous puisses traiter au mieux le problème, créer votre propre sujet.
@acris Pardon tu as raison je suis un squateur... Pour ma part c'est une gt610 (pc fixe). Je voulais juste dire que j'avais la même chose et qu'on c'était occupé de moi sur Discord...
Bon courage au support...
@Nelzebym Salut j'ai réussi à résoudre le même problème que toi en laissant Belena Etcher décompresser l'ISO de RB7. En gros tu télécharges, et sans toucher au fichier tu fais ton install. J'espère que ça marchera pour toi, moi tout roule depuis.
Je vais essayer, peut-être que cela pourrait fonctionner
@Beho En essayant et en te relisant je me suis aperçu que j'avais déjà procédé de la sorte pour l'installation !
@Nelzebym ah ok dommage j'aurais aimé pouvoir t'aider...
@Beho T'en fais pas, c'est déjà sympa de vouloir aider même si ça n'aboutit pas à une solution
Dans vos PC, avez-vous des cartes intel en plus d'une AMD et nVidia.
De plus, il me faudrait une archive support (cf l'aide dispo ici https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/4054/a-lire-avant-de-poster-merci)
David
Beho
@davidb2111 Salut. Pour ma part c'est bon ça fonctionne maintenant. J'ai juste un problème de manette sur Gamecube et la Psp qui ne fonctionne plus. Et pas de Intel intégré que du Nvidia. Merci
Salutations maître développeur,
Pas de carte graphique intel, je tourne sur une plateforme sous AMD Ryzen !
J'aurais aimé créer une archive support mais lorsque je rencontre le problème ça ne fonctionne pas, je vais quand même réessayer dés que j'aurais fini mon transfert, dans encore 3 à 4 heures pour le coup
Salut @Nelzebym
Je comprends
Je vais essayer de trouver une bonne âme dans nos beta-testeurs avec du ryzen.
Je te tiens au courant.
David.
Ps: merci pour la précision sur l'intel
@davidb2111 Si besoin je peux peut-être apporter mon aide et ce même si mes compétences sont limitées
Je ne sais pas si tu as vu mais j'avais posté des logs du fichier /var/log/Worg.0.log un peu plus haut, des fois que cela puisse aider !
Par ailleurs je vais tenter de voir ce que ça donne sur mes autres ordinateurs, j'ai plusieurs configs avec CPU et GPU (dédié et IGP) AMD.
Ouais, super!
Il faudrait faire la commande
dmesget renvoyer le résultat.
David