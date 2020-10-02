[7.0] [x64] Plantage avec GPU RX 570

Voilà les logs contenus dans le fichier /var/log/Worg.0.log :

[ 8.324] X.Org X Server 1.20.8 X Protocol Version 11, Revision 0 [ 8.324] Build Operating System: Linux 5.3.0-64-generic x86_64 [ 8.324] Current Operating System: Linux RECALBOX 5.4.52 #1 SMP PREEMPT Fri Oct 2 10:11:32 CEST 2020 x86_64 [ 8.324] Kernel command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/linux label=RECALBOX console=tty1 loglevel=7 [ 8.325] Build Date: 02 October 2020 10:00:40AM [ 8.325] [ 8.325] Current version of pixman: 0.38.4 [ 8.325] Before reporting problems, check http://wiki.x.org to make sure that you have the latest version. [ 8.325] Markers: (--) probed, (**) from config file, (==) default setting, (++) from command line, (!!) notice, (II) informational, (WW) warning, (EE) error, (NI) not implemented, (??) unknown. [ 8.325] (==) Log file: "/var/log/Xorg.0.log", Time: Sat Oct 3 15:00:00 2020 [ 8.326] (==) Using config directory: "/etc/X11/xorg.conf.d" [ 8.326] (==) Using system config directory "/usr/share/X11/xorg.conf.d" [ 8.327] (==) No Layout section. Using the first Screen section. [ 8.327] (==) No screen section available. Using defaults. [ 8.327] (**) |-->Screen "Default Screen Section" (0) [ 8.327] (**) | |-->Monitor "<default monitor>" [ 8.327] (==) No monitor specified for screen "Default Screen Section". Using a default monitor configuration. [ 8.327] (==) Automatically adding devices [ 8.327] (==) Automatically enabling devices [ 8.327] (==) Automatically adding GPU devices [ 8.329] (==) Max clients allowed: 256, resource mask: 0x1fffff [ 8.329] (WW) The directory "/usr/share/fonts/X11//TTF/" does not exist. [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (WW) The directory "/usr/share/fonts/X11//OTF/" does not exist. [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (WW) The directory "/usr/share/fonts/X11//Type1/" does not exist. [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (WW) `fonts.dir' not found (or not valid) in "/usr/share/fonts/X11//100dpi/". [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (Run 'mkfontdir' on "/usr/share/fonts/X11//100dpi/"). [ 8.329] (WW) `fonts.dir' not found (or not valid) in "/usr/share/fonts/X11//75dpi/". [ 8.329] Entry deleted from font path. [ 8.329] (Run 'mkfontdir' on "/usr/share/fonts/X11//75dpi/"). [ 8.329] (==) FontPath set to: /usr/share/fonts/X11//misc/ [ 8.329] (==) ModulePath set to "/usr/lib/xorg/modules" [ 8.329] (II) The server relies on udev to provide the list of input devices. If no devices become available, reconfigure udev or disable AutoAddDevices. [ 8.329] (II) Loader magic: 0x614c20 [ 8.329] (II) Module ABI versions: [ 8.329] X.Org ANSI C Emulation: 0.4 [ 8.329] X.Org Video Driver: 24.1 [ 8.329] X.Org XInput driver : 24.1 [ 8.329] X.Org Server Extension : 10.0 [ 8.329] (II) xfree86: Adding drm device (/dev/dri/card0) [ 8.335] (--) PCI:*(8@0:0:0) 1002:67df:174b:353e rev 239, Mem @ 0xe0000000/268435456, 0xf0000000/2097152, 0xfcf00000/262144, I/O @ 0x0000e000/256, BIOS @ 0x????????/131072 [ 8.335] (II) Open ACPI successful (/var/run/acpid.socket) [ 8.335] (II) LoadModule: "glx" [ 8.336] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/extensions/libglx.so [ 8.338] (II) Module glx: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.338] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.0.0 [ 8.338] ABI class: X.Org Server Extension, version 10.0 [ 8.338] (II) Applying OutputClass "AMDgpu" to /dev/dri/card0 [ 8.338] loading driver: amdgpu [ 8.338] (==) Matched amdgpu as autoconfigured driver 0 [ 8.338] (==) Matched ati as autoconfigured driver 1 [ 8.338] (==) Matched modesetting as autoconfigured driver 2 [ 8.338] (==) Matched fbdev as autoconfigured driver 3 [ 8.338] (==) Matched vesa as autoconfigured driver 4 [ 8.338] (==) Assigned the driver to the xf86ConfigLayout [ 8.338] (II) LoadModule: "amdgpu" [ 8.338] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so [ 8.339] (II) Module amdgpu: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.339] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 19.1.0 [ 8.339] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.339] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.339] (II) LoadModule: "ati" [ 8.339] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/ati_drv.so [ 8.340] (II) Module ati: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.340] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 19.1.0 [ 8.340] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.340] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.349] (II) LoadModule: "modesetting" [ 8.349] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/modesetting_drv.so [ 8.350] (II) Module modesetting: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.350] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.20.8 [ 8.350] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.350] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.350] (II) LoadModule: "fbdev" [ 8.350] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/fbdev_drv.so [ 8.351] (II) Module fbdev: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.351] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 0.5.0 [ 8.351] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.351] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.351] (II) LoadModule: "vesa" [ 8.351] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/vesa_drv.so [ 8.351] (II) Module vesa: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.351] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 2.4.0 [ 8.351] Module class: X.Org Video Driver [ 8.351] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.351] (II) AMDGPU: Driver for AMD Radeon: All GPUs supported by the amdgpu kernel driver [ 8.351] (II) modesetting: Driver for Modesetting Kernel Drivers: kms [ 8.351] (II) FBDEV: driver for framebuffer: fbdev [ 8.351] (II) VESA: driver for VESA chipsets: vesa [ 8.351] (--) using VT number 2 [ 8.376] (II) AMDGPU(0): [KMS] Kernel modesetting enabled. [ 8.377] (WW) Falling back to old probe method for modesetting [ 8.377] (WW) Falling back to old probe method for fbdev [ 8.377] (II) Loading sub module "fbdevhw" [ 8.377] (II) LoadModule: "fbdevhw" [ 8.378] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libfbdevhw.so [ 8.378] (II) Module fbdevhw: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.378] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 0.0.2 [ 8.378] ABI class: X.Org Video Driver, version 24.1 [ 8.378] (II) AMDGPU(0): Creating default Display subsection in Screen section "Default Screen Section" for depth/fbbpp 24/32 [ 8.379] (==) AMDGPU(0): Depth 24, (--) framebuffer bpp 32 [ 8.379] (II) AMDGPU(0): Pixel depth = 24 bits stored in 4 bytes (32 bpp pixmaps) [ 8.379] (==) AMDGPU(0): Default visual is TrueColor [ 8.379] (==) AMDGPU(0): RGB weight 888 [ 8.379] (II) AMDGPU(0): Using 8 bits per RGB (8 bit DAC) [ 8.379] (--) AMDGPU(0): Chipset: "Radeon RX 570 Series" (ChipID = 0x67df) [ 8.379] (II) Loading sub module "fb" [ 8.379] (II) LoadModule: "fb" [ 8.379] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libfb.so [ 8.379] (II) Module fb: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.379] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.0.0 [ 8.379] ABI class: X.Org ANSI C Emulation, version 0.4 [ 8.379] (II) Loading sub module "dri2" [ 8.379] (II) LoadModule: "dri2" [ 8.379] (II) Module "dri2" already built-in [ 8.568] (II) Loading sub module "glamoregl" [ 8.568] (II) LoadModule: "glamoregl" [ 8.568] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libglamoregl.so [ 8.574] (II) Module glamoregl: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.574] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.0.1 [ 8.574] ABI class: X.Org ANSI C Emulation, version 0.4 [ 8.619] (EE) AMDGPU(0): eglGetDisplay() failed [ 8.619] (EE) AMDGPU(0): glamor detected, failed to initialize EGL. [ 8.619] (WW) AMDGPU(0): amdgpu_glamor_pre_init returned FALSE, using ShadowFB [ 8.619] (II) Loading sub module "shadow" [ 8.619] (II) LoadModule: "shadow" [ 8.619] (II) Loading /usr/lib/xorg/modules/libshadow.so [ 8.619] (II) Module shadow: vendor="X.Org Foundation" [ 8.619] compiled for 1.20.8, module version = 1.1.0 [ 8.619] ABI class: X.Org ANSI C Emulation, version 0.4 [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): KMS Pageflipping: enabled [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-0 has no monitor section [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-1 has no monitor section [ 8.619] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-0 has no monitor section [ 8.620] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-1 has no monitor section [ 8.620] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DVI-D-0 has no monitor section [ 8.632] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output DisplayPort-0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output DisplayPort-1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output HDMI-A-0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output HDMI-A-1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Manufacturer: VES Model: 3700 Serial#: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Year: 2019 Week: 1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID Version: 1.3 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Digital Display Input [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Max Image Size [cm]: horiz.: 127 vert.: 72 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Gamma: 2.20 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): No DPMS capabilities specified [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported color encodings: RGB 4:4:4 YCrCb 4:4:4 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): First detailed timing is preferred mode [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): redX: 0.640 redY: 0.340 greenX: 0.300 greenY: 0.690 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): blueX: 0.138 blueY: 0.038 whiteX: 0.282 whiteY: 0.297 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported established timings: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 720x400@70Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 640x480@60Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 640x480@72Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 640x480@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@56Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@60Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@72Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 800x600@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 832x624@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1024x768@60Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1024x768@70Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1024x768@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1280x1024@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1152x864@75Hz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Manufacturer's mask: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported standard timings: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #0: hsize: 1680 vsize 1050 refresh: 60 vid: 179 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #1: hsize: 1440 vsize 900 refresh: 60 vid: 149 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #2: hsize: 1600 vsize 1200 refresh: 60 vid: 16553 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #3: hsize: 1400 vsize 1050 refresh: 60 vid: 16528 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #4: hsize: 1280 vsize 800 refresh: 60 vid: 129 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #5: hsize: 1280 vsize 1024 refresh: 60 vid: 32897 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): #6: hsize: 1280 vsize 960 refresh: 60 vid: 16513 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 594.0 MHz Image Size: 1872 x 1053 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 3840 h_sync: 4016 h_sync_end 4104 h_blank_end 4400 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 2160 v_sync: 2168 v_sync_end 2178 v_blanking: 2250 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 148.5 MHz Image Size: 1872 x 1053 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 1920 h_sync: 2008 h_sync_end 2052 h_blank_end 2200 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 1080 v_sync: 1084 v_sync_end 1089 v_blanking: 1125 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Monitor name: 58UHD_LCD_TV [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Ranges: V min: 48 V max: 62 Hz, H min: 15 H max: 70 kHz, PixClock max 605 MHz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 74.2 MHz Image Size: 1280 x 720 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 1920 h_sync: 2558 h_sync_end 2602 h_blank_end 2750 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 1080 v_sync: 1084 v_sync_end 1089 v_blanking: 1125 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Supported detailed timing: [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): clock: 74.2 MHz Image Size: 1280 x 720 mm [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): h_active: 1920 h_sync: 2448 h_sync_end 2492 h_blank_end 2640 h_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): v_active: 540 v_sync: 542 v_sync_end 547 v_blanking: 585 v_border: 0 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Number of EDID sections to follow: 1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID (in hex): [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 00ffffffffffff0058b3003700000000 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 011d0103807f48780acf74a3574cb023 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 09484cafef80b3009500a94090408100 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 81808140010108e80030f2705a80b058 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 8a00501d7400001e023a801871382d40 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 582c4500501d7400001e000000fc0035 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 385548445f4c43445f54560a000000fd [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 00303e0f463c000a2020202020200187 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 020344f15c60619f1004130514030201 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 1112202122151606075d5e5f65666263 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 6429090707150750570600830100006e [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 030c002000b83c20008004030201e50f [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 03008001011d803e73382d407e2c4580 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 00d05200001e011d80d0721c2d20102c [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 258000d05200009e0000000000000000 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): 0000000000000000000000000000002b [ 8.633] (--) AMDGPU(0): HDMI max TMDS frequency 300000KHz [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Printing probed modes for output HDMI-A-1 [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x60.0 594.00 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (135.0 kHz eP) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x60.0 594.00 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (135.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x50.0 594.00 4096 5064 5152 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (112.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x59.9 593.41 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (134.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x30.0 297.00 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x25.0 297.00 4096 5064 5152 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (56.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x24.0 297.00 4096 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (54.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x30.0 296.70 4096 4184 4272 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "4096x2160"x24.0 296.70 4096 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (53.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x50.0 594.00 3840 4896 4984 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (112.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x59.9 593.41 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (134.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x30.0 297.00 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x25.0 297.00 3840 4896 4984 5280 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (56.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x24.0 297.00 3840 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (54.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x30.0 296.70 3840 4016 4104 4400 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (67.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "3840x2160"x24.0 296.70 3840 5116 5204 5500 2160 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (53.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1200"x60.0 594.00 1920 4016 4104 4400 1200 2168 2178 2250 +hsync +vsync (135.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x60.0 148.50 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x50.0 148.50 1920 2448 2492 2640 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (56.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x59.9 148.35 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (67.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x30.0 74.25 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (33.8 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x25.0 74.25 1920 2448 2492 2640 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (28.1 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x24.0 74.25 1920 2558 2602 2750 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (27.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x30.0 74.18 1920 2008 2052 2200 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (33.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1920x1080"x24.0 74.18 1920 2558 2602 2750 1080 1084 1089 1125 +hsync +vsync (27.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1600x1200"x60.0 162.00 1600 1664 1856 2160 1200 1201 1204 1250 +hsync +vsync (75.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1680x1050"x59.9 119.00 1680 1728 1760 1840 1050 1053 1059 1080 +hsync -vsync (64.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1400x1050"x59.9 101.00 1400 1448 1480 1560 1050 1053 1057 1080 +hsync -vsync (64.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x1024"x75.0 135.00 1280 1296 1440 1688 1024 1025 1028 1066 +hsync +vsync (80.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x1024"x60.0 108.00 1280 1328 1440 1688 1024 1025 1028 1066 +hsync +vsync (64.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1440x900"x59.9 88.75 1440 1488 1520 1600 900 903 909 926 +hsync -vsync (55.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x960"x60.0 108.00 1280 1376 1488 1800 960 961 964 1000 +hsync +vsync (60.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x800"x59.9 71.00 1280 1328 1360 1440 800 803 809 823 +hsync -vsync (49.3 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1152x864"x75.0 108.00 1152 1216 1344 1600 864 865 868 900 +hsync +vsync (67.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x720"x60.0 74.25 1280 1390 1430 1650 720 725 730 750 +hsync +vsync (45.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x720"x50.0 74.25 1280 1720 1760 1980 720 725 730 750 +hsync +vsync (37.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1280x720"x59.9 74.18 1280 1390 1430 1650 720 725 730 750 +hsync +vsync (45.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1024x768"x75.0 78.75 1024 1040 1136 1312 768 769 772 800 +hsync +vsync (60.0 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1024x768"x70.1 75.00 1024 1048 1184 1328 768 771 777 806 -hsync -vsync (56.5 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "1024x768"x60.0 65.00 1024 1048 1184 1344 768 771 777 806 -hsync -vsync (48.4 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "832x624"x74.6 57.28 832 864 928 1152 624 625 628 667 -hsync -vsync (49.7 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x72.2 50.00 800 856 976 1040 600 637 643 666 +hsync +vsync (48.1 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x75.0 49.50 800 816 896 1056 600 601 604 625 +hsync +vsync (46.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x60.3 40.00 800 840 968 1056 600 601 605 628 +hsync +vsync (37.9 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "800x600"x56.2 36.00 800 824 896 1024 600 601 603 625 +hsync +vsync (35.2 kHz e) [ 8.633] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x576"x50.0 27.00 720 732 796 864 576 581 586 625 -hsync -vsync (31.2 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x480"x60.0 27.03 720 736 798 858 480 489 495 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x480"x59.9 27.00 720 736 798 858 480 489 495 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x75.0 31.50 640 656 720 840 480 481 484 500 -hsync -vsync (37.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x72.8 31.50 640 664 704 832 480 489 492 520 -hsync -vsync (37.9 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x60.0 25.20 640 656 752 800 480 490 492 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "640x480"x59.9 25.18 640 656 752 800 480 490 492 525 -hsync -vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Modeline "720x400"x70.1 28.32 720 738 846 900 400 412 414 449 -hsync +vsync (31.5 kHz e) [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): EDID for output DVI-D-0 [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-0 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DisplayPort-1 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-0 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-1 connected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output DVI-D-0 disconnected [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Using exact sizes for initial modes [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Output HDMI-A-1 using initial mode 3840x2160 +0+0 [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): mem size init: gart size :1ff972000 vram size: s:1fdb2c000 visible:db2c000 [ 8.634] (==) AMDGPU(0): DPI set to (96, 96) [ 8.634] (==) AMDGPU(0): Using gamma correction (1.0, 1.0, 1.0) [ 8.634] (II) Loading sub module "ramdac" [ 8.634] (II) LoadModule: "ramdac" [ 8.634] (II) Module "ramdac" already built-in [ 8.634] (II) UnloadModule: "modesetting" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading modesetting [ 8.634] (II) UnloadModule: "fbdev" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading fbdev [ 8.634] (II) UnloadSubModule: "fbdevhw" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading fbdevhw [ 8.634] (II) UnloadModule: "vesa" [ 8.634] (II) Unloading vesa [ 8.634] (II) AMDGPU(0): Front buffer pitch: 15360 bytes [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): DRI3 disabled [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): Backing store enabled [ 8.635] (WW) AMDGPU(0): Direct rendering disabled [ 8.635] (II) AMDGPU(0): 2D and 3D acceleration disabled [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): DPMS enabled [ 8.635] (==) AMDGPU(0): Silken mouse enabled [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension Generic Event Extension [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension SHAPE [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension MIT-SHM [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XInputExtension [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XTEST [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension BIG-REQUESTS [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension SYNC [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XKEYBOARD [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XC-MISC [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XFIXES [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension RENDER [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension RANDR [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension COMPOSITE [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DAMAGE [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension MIT-SCREEN-SAVER [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DOUBLE-BUFFER [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension RECORD [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DPMS [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension Present [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension DRI3 [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension X-Resource [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XVideo [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension XVideo-MotionCompensation [ 8.650] (II) Initializing extension GLX [ 8.650] (II) AIGLX: Screen 0 is not DRI2 capable [ 8.660] (II) IGLX: Loaded and initialized swrast [ 8.660] (II) GLX: Initialized DRISWRAST GL provider for screen 0 [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension XFree86-VidModeExtension [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension XFree86-DGA [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension XFree86-DRI [ 8.660] (II) Initializing extension DRI2 [ 8.661] (II) AMDGPU(0): Setting screen physical size to 1016 x 571 [ 8.670] (EE) [ 8.670] (EE) Backtrace: [ 8.671] (EE) 0: /usr/bin/X (xorg_backtrace+0x40) [0x587710] [ 8.671] (EE) 1: /usr/bin/X (0x400000+0x18b089) [0x58b089] [ 8.671] (EE) 2: /lib64/libpthread.so.0 (0x7efd8dca0000+0x13100) [0x7efd8dcb3100] [ 8.671] (EE) 3: /lib64/libc.so.6 (gsignal+0xca) [0x7efd8db1ab8a] [ 8.671] (EE) 4: /lib64/libc.so.6 (abort+0x165) [0x7efd8db1bc35] [ 8.671] (EE) 5: /lib64/libc.so.6 (0x7efd8dae4000+0x2f72a) [0x7efd8db1372a] [ 8.671] (EE) 6: /lib64/libc.so.6 (0x7efd8dae4000+0x2f7a2) [0x7efd8db137a2] [ 8.671] (EE) 7: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x8333) [0x7efd8d0bd333] [ 8.671] (EE) 8: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x9986) [0x7efd8d0be986] [ 8.671] (EE) 9: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x1aa68) [0x7efd8d0cfa68] [ 8.671] (EE) 10: /usr/lib/xorg/modules/drivers/amdgpu_drv.so (0x7efd8d0b5000+0x1e58b) [0x7efd8d0d358b] [ 8.671] (EE) 11: /usr/bin/X (MapWindow+0xec) [0x46a13c] [ 8.671] (EE) 12: /usr/bin/X (0x400000+0x43ef1) [0x443ef1] [ 8.671] (EE) 13: /lib64/libc.so.6 (__libc_start_main+0xe7) [0x7efd8db06b77] [ 8.671] (EE) 14: /usr/bin/X (_start+0x2a) [0x42ebda] [ 8.671] (EE) [ 8.671] (EE) Fatal server error: [ 8.671] (EE) Caught signal 6 (Aborted). Server aborting [ 8.671] (EE) [ 8.671] (EE) Please consult the The X.Org Foundation support at http://wiki.x.org for help. [ 8.671] (EE) Please also check the log file at "/var/log/Xorg.0.log" for additional information. [ 8.671] (EE) [ 8.742] (EE) Server terminated with error (1). Closing log file.