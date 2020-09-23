Games crash when USB Gamepad plugged

Hello,

I have an issue with my recalbox.

Games are not working when my USB Gamepad (N64) is plugged.

I've tried the default games, downloaded games, nothing is working.

No error message, i launch the game, and the system is back to games select.

Every games are working when my Gamepad is unplugged.

And... I can't execute the recalbox-support.sh script, because i can't login on the rpi.

I tried via SSH :

ssh root@recalbox ssh: connect to host recalbox port 22: Resource temporarily unavailable

Recalbox Version : 6.1.1 DragonBlaze

Rpi 3B +

I think it's a difficult question, especially without any logs but...

If anybody can help me... And if everybody can excuse my english, i'm trying my best x)

Cheers.