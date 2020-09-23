Games crash when USB Gamepad plugged
Hello,
I have an issue with my recalbox.
Games are not working when my USB Gamepad (N64) is plugged.
I've tried the default games, downloaded games, nothing is working.
No error message, i launch the game, and the system is back to games select.
Every games are working when my Gamepad is unplugged.
And... I can't execute the recalbox-support.sh script, because i can't login on the rpi.
I tried via SSH :
ssh root@recalbox ssh: connect to host recalbox port 22: Resource temporarily unavailable
Recalbox Version : 6.1.1 DragonBlaze
Rpi 3B +
I think it's a difficult question, especially without any logs but...
If anybody can help me... And if everybody can excuse my english, i'm trying my best x)
Cheers.
Zing
@Cypher84
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you buy everything ready, or did you download a ready image from the internet?
Did the Joystick never work in Recalbox, or did it, and stopped working?
Have you ever tried to remap the controller on the Emulationstation?
Did you do this test using a keyboard, or, another joystick?
If the joystick never worked, and it works without it, it may be incompatible drivers, and if so, there is no solution.
Hi, thank you for trying to help me sir.
I've downloaded from https://archive.recalbox.com/ and i've used baleneEtcher for installation on microSD
The Joystick never worked
Yeah, At startup, I mapped the joystick buttons. But, the wizard seems to provides only SNES buttons. Can't map the Z button of N64, for example. Maybe there is a relationship between this and my issue ?
Yeah, i've bought 4 Joystick. Same result with all of them. But, with just the keybord, all games works.
The joystick is sold as rpi compatible, bought on a serious french e-commerce (LDLC).
Zing
I don't have enough knowledge about these joysticks to help you, maybe these links will help you:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9016/a-lire-manettes-n64
I think it's going to be a lot simpler with config files, thank you, didn't see this topic !
I try after work and let you know.
Thank you mate.