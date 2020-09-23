  1. Home
Games crash when USB Gamepad plugged

  • Cypher84

    Hello,
    I have an issue with my recalbox.
    Games are not working when my USB Gamepad (N64) is plugged.
    I've tried the default games, downloaded games, nothing is working.

    No error message, i launch the game, and the system is back to games select.
    Every games are working when my Gamepad is unplugged.

    And... I can't execute the recalbox-support.sh script, because i can't login on the rpi.
    I tried via SSH :

    ssh root@recalbox
ssh: connect to host recalbox port 22: Resource temporarily unavailable

    Recalbox Version : 6.1.1 DragonBlaze
    Rpi 3B +

    I think it's a difficult question, especially without any logs but...
    If anybody can help me... And if everybody can excuse my english, i'm trying my best x)
    Cheers.

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @Cypher84
    Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you buy everything ready, or did you download a ready image from the internet?
    Did the Joystick never work in Recalbox, or did it, and stopped working?
    Have you ever tried to remap the controller on the Emulationstation?

    Every games are working when my Gamepad is unplugged.

    Did you do this test using a keyboard, or, another joystick?

    If the joystick never worked, and it works without it, it may be incompatible drivers, and if so, there is no solution.

    1 Cypher84 1 Reply
  • Cypher84

    Hi, thank you for trying to help me sir.

    @Zing said in Games crash when USB Gamepad plugged:

    @Cypher84
    Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you buy everything ready, or did you download a ready image from the internet?

    I've downloaded from https://archive.recalbox.com/ and i've used baleneEtcher for installation on microSD

    Did the Joystick never work in Recalbox, or did it, and stopped working?

    The Joystick never worked

    Have you ever tried to remap the controller on the Emulationstation?

    Yeah, At startup, I mapped the joystick buttons. But, the wizard seems to provides only SNES buttons. Can't map the Z button of N64, for example. Maybe there is a relationship between this and my issue ?

    Did you do this test using a keyboard, or, another joystick?

    Yeah, i've bought 4 Joystick. Same result with all of them. But, with just the keybord, all games works.

    If the joystick never worked, and it works without it, it may be incompatible drivers, and if so, there is no solution.

    The joystick is sold as rpi compatible, bought on a serious french e-commerce (LDLC).

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @Cypher84 said

    The joystick is sold as rpi compatible, bought on a serious french e-commerce (LDLC).

    I don't have enough knowledge about these joysticks to help you, maybe these links will help you:
    https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9016/a-lire-manettes-n64

    1
  • Cypher84

    I think it's going to be a lot simpler with config files, thank you, didn't see this topic !
    I try after work and let you know.

    Thank you mate.

    0
