Recalbox System Volume Stuck at 0%
CrisKH
I'm currently working on a Raspberry Pi Zero W console, and recalbox's system volume is stuck at 0%, so I cant hear the music or any in-game volume. I currently have audio output set to GPIO pin 13 connected to an audio amp and a speaker. When the OS is starting up It plays audio just fine, but once ES starts up the volume will reset back to 0% when I exit the sound settings menu.
Any and all suggestions are greatly appreciated.
Zing
@CrisKH