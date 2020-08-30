How to change language settings for RetroArch? (6.1.1 DragonBlaze)

How do I access the language settings for RetroArch? The RetroArch menus are in French, but all the language settings in recalbox.conf have been set to US English. I would like the RetroArch menus to be in US English. Here is what my config file looks like:

# System Variable # You can configure your recalbox from here # To set a variable, remove the first ; on the line # ------------ A - System Options ----------- # # Uncomment the system.power.switch you use system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) system.power.switch=PIN356ONOFFRESET # https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Add-a-start-stop-button-to-your-recalbox-(EN) ## fbcp FrameBuffer Copy Program ## For small TFT screen on GPIO and SPI ## See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Utility---Use-of-fbcp-for-small-TFT-screen-%28EN%29 for details ## Needed for Waveshare 3.2" 3.5" TFT screen, 2.8" Adafruit screen ## See https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/TFT-Screen-SPI-Bus-%28EN%29 ## for support and configuration details needed by /boot/config.txt system.fbcp.enabled=0 ## Splash screen duration ## 0: Video will be played for 20 seconds (default) ## -1: All the video will be played (it won't be stopped automatically) ## >0 : Time before the video will be stopped (in seconds) system.splash.length=0 ## Recalbox Manager (http manager) system.manager.enabled=1 ## Currently, only version 2 is available system.manager.version=2 ## Recalbox security # enforce security # samba password required # disable virtual gamepads system.security.enabled=0 ## Recalbox API (REST) system.api.enabled=0 ## Allow a specific resolution for ES only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## Leave commented for the default usual behaviour ;system.es.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI ## EmulationStation ### menu style ### default -> default all options menu ### none -> no menu except the game search menu ### bartop -> less menu, only needed for bartops emulationstation.menu=default ### Select a system to show on boot (use rom directory name) (string) emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites ### Show the gamelist of the first or selected system on boot (0,1) emulationstation.bootongamelist=0 ### Disable system view. ES will boot and show ONLY the first or selected system (0,1) emulationstation.hidesystemview=0 ### Parse Gamelists only. Show only games listed in gamelist.xml files (0,1) emulationstation.gamelistonly=0 ### Force basicgameList view to be displayed, even if your game systems are scraped (0,1) emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0 ## Videosnaps ### Delay before videosnaps start, in millisecond. Default: 2s ;emulationstation.videosnaps.delay=2000 ### Video loop times. 0 = no video. 1 or more = the video loops x times before fading out ;emulationstation.videosnaps.loop=1 ## Scrapers ### ScreenScraper.fr ### Force media region - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: us ;scraper.screenscraper.region=us ### Force text language - if not defined, region is taken from system.language. Default: en ;scraper.screenscraper.language=us ### Choose the media to download among: ### screenshot: game screenshot ### title : game title screenshot ### box2d : Front case ### box3d : 3D rendered case ### mixv1 : Recalbox special mix image V1 (default) ### mixv2 : Recalbox special mix image V2 ;scraper.screenscraper.media=mixv1 ### ScreenScraper account ;scraper.screenscraper.user= ;scraper.screenscraper.password= ## Emulator special keys ## default -> default all special keys ## nomenu -> cannot popup the emulator menu ## none -> no special keys in emulators system.emulators.specialkeys=default ## Show or hide kodi in emulationstation (0,1) kodi.enabled=0 ## Start kodi at launch (0,1) kodi.atstartup=0 ## set x button shortcut (0,1) kodi.xbutton=0 ## Allow a specific resolution for Kodi only from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## By default is using the default resolution of your screen kodi.videomode=default ## Kodi can wait for a network component before starting ## waithost is the ip or hostname that must answer to a ping to validate the availability ## waittime is the maximum time waited when kodi boots ## if waitmode is required, kodi will not start if the component is not available ## if waitmode is wish, kodi will start if the component is not available ## if waitmode is not set or has another value, kodi will start immediately ;kodi.network.waitmode=required ;kodi.network.waittime=10 ;kodi.network.waithost=192.168.0.50 ## Hyperion ## Hyperion allows you to use an ambilight like led system on your recalbox ## Use hypercon to create your configuration file, and copy it in /recalbox/share/system/configs/hyperion/hyperion.config.json hyperion.enabled=0 # ------------ B - Network ------------ # ## Set system hostname system.hostname=RECALBOX ## Activate wifi (0,1) wifi.enabled=1 ## Set wifi region ## More info here: https://github.com/recalbox/recalbox-os/wiki/Wifi-country-code-(EN) wifi.region=US ## Wifi SSID (string) wifi.ssid=the green rabbit ## Wifi KEY (string) ## after rebooting the recalbox, the "new key" is replace by a hidden value "enc:xxxxx" ## you can edit the "enc:xxxxx" value to replace by a clear value, it will be updated again at the following reboot ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ wifi.key=fluxbunny2008:) ## Wifi - static IP ## if you want a static IP address, you must set all 3 values (ip, gateway, and netmask) ## if any value is missing or all lines are commented out, it will fall back to the ## default of DHCP ;wifi.ip=manual ip address ;wifi.gateway=new gateway ;wifi.netmask=new netmask # secondary wifi (not configurable via the user interface) ;wifi2.ssid=new ssid ;wifi2.key=new key # third wifi (not configurable via the user interface) ;wifi3.ssid=new ssid ;wifi3.key=new key ## Samba share system.samba.enabled=1 ### Virtual Gamepads system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1 ### SSH system.ssh.enabled=1 # ------------ C - Audio ------------ # ## Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack) audio.device=auto ## Set system volume (0..100) audio.volume=92 ## Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1) audio.bgmusic=1 # -------------- D - Controllers ----------------- # # Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 # Enable ERTM controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0 ## Please enable only one of these # -------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------ # ##Enable PS3 controllers support controllers.ps3.enabled=1 ## Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan ## bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis ## official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis ## shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis controllers.ps3.driver=bluez # ------------ D2 - GPIO Controllers ------------ # ## GPIO Controllers ## enable controllers on GPIO with mk_arcarde_joystick_rpi (0,1) controllers.gpio.enabled=0 ## mk_gpio arguments, map=1 for one controller, map=1,2 for 2 (map=1,map=1,2) controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 ## Custom mk_gpio arguments, ## map=5 gpio1=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for one controller, ## map=5 gpio1=pin1,pin2,pin3,.....,pin12,pin13 ## map=5,6 gpio1=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk gpio2=Y-,Y+,X-,X+,start,select,a,b,tr,y,x,tl,hk for 2 (map=5,map=5,6) ## map=5,6 gpio1=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov gpio2=gpiox,gpioy,gpioz,.....,gpiou,gpiov # where gpiox,gpioy,gpioz ... are NOT pin numbers on the connector, BUT location gpio numbered as in # https://www.raspberrypi-spy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Raspberry-Pi-GPIO-Layout-Model-B-Plus-rotated-2700x900.png ## Set pin to -1 to disable it # controllers.gpio.args=map=5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,2 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,3 ## MCP configuration : GPIO and MCP can be used together. You can mix them. ## map=0x20,0x21 for 2 mcp23017 on i2c bus #controllers.gpio.args=map=0x20,0x21,5,6 gpio=4,17,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,-1 gpio2=11,5,6,13,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,-1 # ------------ D3 - Steam Controllers ------------ # ## Enable steam controller service controllers.steam.enabled=0 ## DB9 Controllers ## Enable DB9 drivers for atari, megadrive, amiga controllers (0,1) controllers.db9.enabled=0 ## db9 arguments controllers.db9.args=map=1 ## Gamecon controllers ## Enable gamecon controllers, for nes, snes, psx (0,1) controllers.gamecon.enabled=0 ## gamecon_args controllers.gamecon.args=map=1 ## XGaming's XArcade Tankstik and other compatible devices controllers.xarcade.enabled=1 # ------------ F - Language and keyboard ------------ # ## Set the language of the system (fr_FR,en_US,en_GB,de_DE,pt_BR,es_ES,it_IT,eu_ES,tr_TR,zh_CN) system.language=en_US ## set the keyboard layout (fr,en,de,us,es) system.kblayout=us ## Set you local time ## Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string) system.timezone=Canada/Pacific # ------------ G - UPDATES ------------ # ## Automatically check for updates at start (0,1) updates.enabled=1 # Update type : default to stable updates.type=stable # ------------ H - HERE IT IS - GLOBAL EMULATOR CONFIGURATION ------------ # ## The global value will be used for all emulators, except if the value ## is redefined in the emulator ## Set game resolution for emulators ## select your mode from the command : tvservice -m [MODE] ## CEA 5 HDMI : 1920x1080 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz interlaced ## CEA 4 HDMI : 1280x720 @ 60Hz 16:9, clock:74MHz progressive ## use 'default' for using the default resolution ## use 'auto' : switches to CEA 4 HDMI if supported, else keep the current resolution ## (string) global.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI ## Shader set ## Automatically select shaders for all systems ## (none, retro, scanlines) global.shaderset=none ## Once enabled, your screen will be cropped, and you will have a pixel perfect image (0,1) global.integerscale=0 ## Set gpslp shader for all emulators (prefer shadersets above). Absolute path (string) global.shaders= ## Set ratio for all emulators (auto,4/3,16/9,16/10,custom) global.ratio=auto ## Set smooth for all emulators (0,1) global.smooth=1 ## Set rewind for all emulators (0,1) global.rewind=1 ## Set autosave/load savestate for all emulators (0,1) global.autosave=0 ## Enable retroarchievements (0,1) ## Set your www.retroachievements.org username/password ## Escape your special chars (# ; $) with a backslash : $ => \$ global.retroachievements=0 global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 global.retroachievements.username= global.retroachievements.password= ## Set retroarch input driver (auto, udev, sdl2) ## If you don't have issues with your controllers, let auto global.inputdriver=auto ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for all emulators (string) ;global.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Set the system list from which ES will run random games. ## Empty list or unexisting key means all available systems global.demo.systemlist=atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,fba_libretro,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,o2em,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes ## Default demo game sessions last 90s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer sessions ;global.demo.duration=90 ## Default game info screen duration lasts 6s. Change this value if you want shorter or longer info screens. ;global.demo.infoscreenduration=6 ## Retroarch AI Translation service ## Comment out or set to 0 the following key if you don't want the AI service global.translate=1 ## Set the source and the target languages. ## Allowed language list: EN, ES, FR, IT, DE, JP, NL, CS, DA, SV, HR, KO, ZH_CN, ZH_TW, CA, BG, BN, EU, AZ, AR, SQ, ## AF, EO, ET, TL, FI, GL, KA, EL, GU, HT, IW, HI, HU, IS, ID, GA, KN, LA, LV, LT, MK, MS, ## MT, NO, FA, PL, PT, RO, RU, SR, SK, SL, SW, TA, TE, TH, TR, UK, UR, VI, CY, YI ## Setting the translate.from key to a specified language may speed up or give more accurate results ## If translate.to key is commented, the default value is extracted from system.language or, if system.language is ## undefined, set to auto (=EN). global.translate.from=auto global.translate.to=auto ## zTranslate API Key ## go to https://ztranslate.net and create an account. ## validate your account, then log in and go to the settngs page ## Look for the API Key at the bottom of the page, then uncomment the following key and paste your API Key: ;global.translate.apikey=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE ## Other translation service ## If you want to use another translation service or a custom API call, use this key to ## specify the url to call. If the key is not empty, it is used instead of zTranslation's API Key ;global.translate.url= ## Arcade metasystem ## Activate the Arcade metasystem to group all games from piFBA, FBN (libretro), MAME and optionally Neogeo ## into a single "Arcade" system. ;global.arcade=1 ## You may want to specify its position in the system list. (Default: 0) ## Negatives values may be used to tart from the end (-1 = last position) ;global.arcade.position=0 ## Include NeoGeo or not (default: 1) ;global.arcade.includeneogeo=1 ## Hide included system or leave them in the system list (default: 1) ;global.arcade.hideoriginals=1 # ------------ I - EMULATORS CHOICES ----------- # ## You can override the global configurations here ## Here is the snes example ;snes.videomode=CEA 4 HDMI snes.core=snes9x2010 ;snes.shaders=/recalbox/share/shaders/shaders_glsl/mysnesshader.gplsp ;snes.ratio=16/9 ;snes.smooth=0 ;snes.rewind=1 ;snes.autosave=0 snes.emulator=libretro ;snes.integerscale=0 ## If you do not want recalboxOS to generate the configuration for the emulator: ;snes.configfile=/path/to/my/configfile.cfg ## Default cores for RPi3 snes.core=snes9x2010 ## NeoGeo emulator ## You can use pifba or a libretro core (fba2x,libretro) neogeo.emulator=fba2x ## If you set libretro as neogeo.emulator, the line below sets the retroarch core (fbneo, mame2000) neogeo.core=fba2x ## N64 emulator is configured to display a screen with a 640x480 resolution (native n64 resolution) ## So you must use one of these video modes (DMT 4 HDMI,CEA 1 HDMI). ## If your screen is not compatible with one of these video modes, please check the recalbox's wiki. n64.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## If you are using a CRT screen, please change the setting above with this one : # n64.videomode=default ## Dreamcast emulator ## Like N64, such a CPU intensive emulator needs a small resolution ## Consider DMT 4 HDMI (640*480) or DMT 9 HDMI (800*600). If you have a black screen on dreamcast, try DMT 9 HDMI here dreamcast.videomode=DMT 4 HDMI ## Demo screensaver parameters ## Include or exclude a particular system from the demo screensaver ## You may change the global.demo.systemlist key or include/exclude every single system ;snes.demo.include=0 ## Set the session duration for a particular system ;snes.demo.duration=90 # ------------ J - NETPLAY PARAMETERS ----------- # ## All these values are handled by Recalbox itself global.netplay=1 global.netplay.nickname= global.netplay.port=55435 global.netplay.relay= global.netplay.systems=fba_libretro,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes,supergrafx global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/ ## Configurations generated by Recalbox gba.core=mgba mame.core=mame2015 nes.core=fceunext fds.flatfolder=0 fds.sort=0 amiga1200.flatfolder=0 amiga1200.sort=0 c64.flatfolder=0 c64.sort=0 gw.flatfolder=0 gw.sort=0 mame.flatfolder=0 mame.sort=0 apple2.flatfolder=0 apple2.sort=0 zxspectrum.flatfolder=0 zxspectrum.sort=0 favorites.sort=0 global.quitpresstwice=0 neogeo.flatfolder=1 neogeo.sort=0 neogeo.autosave=0 ngp.autosave=0 ngpc.autosave=0 atari2600.flatfolder=0 atari2600.sort=0 fba_libretro.flatfolder=0 fba_libretro.sort=0 mame.emulator=libretro psx.flatfolder=0 psx.sort=0 snes.flatfolder=0 snes.sort=0 segacd.core=genesisplusgx segacd.emulator=libretro megadrive.flatfolder=0 megadrive.sort=0 nes.flatfolder=0 nes.sort=0 system.timezone=Canada/Pacific amstradcpc.flatfolder=0 amstradcpc.sort=0 atari800.core=atari800 atari800.emulator=libretro atari800.ratio=squarepixel lynx.flatfolder=0 lynx.sort=0 atari800.flatfolder=0 atari800.sort=0 atari7800.flatfolder=0 atari7800.sort=0 atarist.flatfolder=0 atarist.sort=0 n64.flatfolder=0 n64.sort=0 colecovision.flatfolder=0 colecovision.sort=0