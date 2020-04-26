  1. Home
  Wifi dongle not working (Recalbox 6.1.1, PC x86_64)

Wifi dongle not working (Recalbox 6.1.1, PC x86_64)

  • fillidill

    Hi!
    I am desperate! I have been searching for answers to my problem for days but without luck. Therefore I am now writing here as a last resort.

    My setup: I have installed Recalbox 6.1.1 pc x86_64 to a micro ssd card connected with usb to my pc. I then have a separate usb for my roms, themes and so on.
    Everything works great except for getting the wifi to work. I also have a keyboard and controller connected by usb. I have bought the recommended wifi dongle (Edimax EW-7811Un) but I can't seem to get it to work at all.

    When trying to search for available wifis in the recalbox interface nothing is found. I have tried disabling and re-enabling several times. I have also manually put in the login details to the config but that doesn't work at all. Does anyone have an idea on how I can make it work? 😞

    Below is the output of ssh "dmesg" which I hope helps. Please note that I am using an Ethernet cable to be able to do this.

    [  605.096237] e1000e: eth0 NIC Link is Down
[  607.822328] e1000e: eth0 NIC Link is Up 1000 Mbps Full Duplex, Flow Control: Rx/Tx
[  667.669861] usb 1-7: USB disconnect, device number 7
[  676.478467] usb 1-7: new high-speed USB device number 8 using xhci_hcd
[  676.628342] usb 1-7: New USB device found, idVendor=7392, idProduct=7811
[  676.628344] usb 1-7: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3
[  676.628345] usb 1-7: Product: 802.11n WLAN Adapter
[  676.628346] usb 1-7: Manufacturer: Realtek
[  676.628347] usb 1-7: SerialNumber: 00e04c000001

    See Full output here.

    0
  • fillidill

    No one who have similar problems? 😞

    0
  • dbucha

    Hi, I have the same problem. using Edimax EW-7811un.
    Also tried to connect manually.

    0
  • DonGesualdo

    Hi, I have the same problem. using Edimax EW-7811un bought for this specific use as recommended, but nothing...

    [  479.000548] usb 1-1.4: new high-speed USB device number 4 using ehci-pci
[  479.110531] usb 1-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=7392, idProduct=7811
[  479.110534] usb 1-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3
[  479.110537] usb 1-1.4: Product: 802.11n WLAN Adapter
[  479.110547] usb 1-1.4: Manufacturer: Realtek
[  479.110548] usb 1-1.4: SerialNumber: 00e04c000001

    this is my output, i'm hope to see something like this:

     usbcore: registered new interface driver ******

    but nothing.
    Any idea?

    Thank you

    0
  • DonGesualdo

    @DonGesualdo I'm not run recalbox on raspberry but on PC the same dongle in recalbox on raspberry works. why?

    0
  OyyoDams
    Developer
    Global moderator
    Team

    @DonGesualdo please wait a few hours and try again with Recalbox 7.0

    0
  • DonGesualdo

    @OyyoDams
    Thanks with recalbox7 the installation works but not the connection. when I plug the dongle i have this output in dmesg:

    [   91.066100] usb 1-1.4: USB disconnect, device number 4
[   96.102041] usb 1-1.4: new high-speed USB device number 5 using ehci-pci
[   96.181798] usb 1-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=7392, idProduct=7811, bcdDevice= 2.00
[   96.181802] usb 1-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3
[   96.181804] usb 1-1.4: Product: 802.11n WLAN Adapter
[   96.181806] usb 1-1.4: Manufacturer: Realtek
[   96.181807] usb 1-1.4: SerialNumber: 00e04c000001
[   96.182440] rtl8192cu: Chip version 0x10
[   96.268158] rtl8192cu: Board Type 0
[   96.268399] rtl_usb: rx_max_size 15360, rx_urb_num 8, in_ep 1
[   96.268441] rtl8192cu: Loading firmware rtlwifi/rtl8192cufw_TMSC.bin
[   96.268461] ieee80211 phy1: Selected rate control algorithm 'rtl_rc'
[   96.282036] rtl8192cu 1-1.4:1.0 wlan1: renamed from wlan0
[   96.293179] udevd[1412]: renamed network interface wlan0 to wlan1
[   96.323527] rtl8192cu: MAC auto ON okay!
[   96.356546] rtl8192cu: Tx queue select: 0x05

    The interface appear in ifconfig:

    wlan1     Link encap:Ethernet  HWaddr 08:BE:AC:07:27:27
          UP BROADCAST MULTICAST  MTU:1500  Metric:1
          RX packets:0 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0
          TX packets:0 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0
          collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000
          RX bytes:0 (0.0 B)  TX bytes:0 (0.0 B)

    but wifi doesn't works at all...
    the secret not contains special chars, it's quite long 19 chars (is that a problem?) and when I open again the password in edit is not crypted how i expect. Where i'm wrong?

    0
  • DonGesualdo

    @DonGesualdo i just updated the file wpa_supplicant in /etc/wpa_supplicant as recommended here and now sometimes works (I have to deactivate
    and reactivate wifi but is not a big problem)

    0
  acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    @fillidill
    Try recalbox 7.0
    https://download.recalbox.com/

    We add a lot of drivers.

    0
  • DonGesualdo

    @acris I already use it and it's works but for enable wifi i must turn off and turn on after every boot. Any work around for this? thanks

    0
