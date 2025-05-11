Recaolbox does not start
-
I installed Recalbox on an NVMe SSD (USB enclosure); after the blue screen to launch the OS, the screen remains black. I left the PC on for more than an hour, but nothing happened...
I restarted and checked on Windows if it had actually created the system partitions, and it has. I can't explain why it won't boot though...
My PC configuration is as follows:
Ryzen 5 3600x
RTX 4060
B450 Aorus Pro
16GB 3600MHz
-
in the recalbox.log file says:
[ 7.76] [nvidia-install] [INFO] Trying to install Nvidia controller 10de:2882
[ 7.76] [nvidia-install] [ERROR] GPU error(0x2882): Controller not supported. Is GPU?
[ 7.76] [nvidia-install] [INFO] Trying to install Nvidia controller 10de:22be
[ 7.77] [nvidia-install] [ERROR] GPU error(0x22be): Controller not supported. Is GPU?
[ 7.81] [nvidia-install] [INFO] Trying to install Nvidia controller 10de:2882
[ 7.82] [nvidia-install] [ERROR] GPU error(0x2882): Controller not supported. Is GPU?
[ 7.82] [nvidia-install] [INFO] Trying to install Nvidia controller 10de:22be
[ 7.82] [nvidia-install] [ERROR] GPU error(0x22be): Controller not supported. Is GPU?
[ 9.70] [S06splash] [INSTALL] Install in progress. Don't play boot video
-
Magaki last edited by
Seems your RTX 4060 is not supported for Recalbox...
-
@Magaki said in Recaolbox does not start:
Seems your RTX 4060 is not supported for Recalbox...
True, I had to switch to another OS