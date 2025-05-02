Hi, all,

I built a bartop arcade with RPi 400 and 2x Dragonrise joysticks.

Problem 1 is after I scrape data with the built-in scraper all the data that is visible upon completion gets lost after I reboot the system. Any fix to that? I cant say if the scraped data is deleted or is still on the SD card but just not shows upon reboot.

Problem 2 - the joysticks (Dragonrise I think they are) are not working in PSP games, so I cant navigate the games. Joysticks work flawlessly everywhere else so far - in the Recalbox UI and in other systems, like ARCADE ot PORTS and so on... Just the joysticks refuse to work in the PSP System, the buttons work with no issues.

Any advice will be apreciated.

Thanks.