Hello there,

I am the proud owner of an RPI 5 8GB (with an ARGON ONE v3 case) running Recalbox 9.2.3 from the NVMe SSD. I seem to have the latest bootloader ("CURRENT: Thu Dec 19 11:57:13 UTC 2024 (1734609433)") and I installed Recalbox with Raspberry Pi OS (from a USB drive) and Raspberry Pi Imager. Before I boot on my freshly installed recalbox, I made sure that USB was my primary boot option (in raspi-config) but now that recalbox is running, the BOOT_ORDER seems to be back to what seems to be the default setup, 0xf461 and raspi-config does not seem to be supported in recalbox. I tried "rpi-eeprom-config -edit" but then I get this:

*** To cancel this update run 'sudo rpi-eeprom-update -r' *** *** CREATED UPDATE /tmp/tmp5kgfiisq/pieeprom.upd *** CURRENT: Thu Dec 19 11:57:13 UTC 2024 (1734609433) UPDATE: Sat Apr 20 10:53:30 UTC 2024 (1713610410) BOOTFS: /boot ERROR: rpi-eeprom-update -d -i -f /tmp/tmp5kgfiisq/pieeprom.upd failed: 1 WARNING: flashrom not found. Setting RPI_EEPROM_USE_FLASHROM to 0 /usr/bin/rpi-eeprom-update: line 707: findmnt: command not found WARNING: Installing an older bootloader version. Update the rpi-eeprom package to fetch the latest bootloader images. /usr/bin/rpi-eeprom-digest: line 92: /boot/pieeprom.sig: Read-only file system

Note: the "space bar" trick while booting does not work for me either. No boot menu, it goes straight to booting Recalbox.

I want to use NVMe as my Recabox drive since I almost exclusively use my Pi for that purpose. But sometimes, I just want to be able to use my USB drive to run Raspberry Pi OS.

Can someone tell me what I am doing wrong please?