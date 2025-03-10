I'm trying to find the bios reported on the Wiki for the naomi2 system, but it's impossible to find the file with the md5sum correct. All the BIOS packs I've found for recalbox or other systems don't have any naomi2.zip file that has the md5sum requested by recalbox.

So, I would like to know if anyone can tell me the specific files that are in the zip.

I have the BIOS for Mame, I checked the CRC of all the files with the ones in the flycast code and they are all correct.

Knowing which ones I should use I can assemble the naomi2.zip file and with that.