Hello

I have received my Recalbox RGB Dual and it runs plug and play for consoles as expected (Raspberry Pi 5) . For arcade games (FBNeo), however, there is a problem with some games such as Dodonpachi that the image is cut off on the right.

I was looking for solutions and came across this:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/recalbox-on-crt-with-scart-dac

Under “Advanced configuration” you can see a file structure where I should find the read only file modes.txt. The problem now is that my file structure does not look like this at all. I have 3 partitions (OVERLAY ,RECALBOX ,SHARE) and on the partition RECALBOX I don't see a system folder. Could it be that the file structure in the manual is no longer correct? I am using the image “Recalbox 9.2.3-Pulstar - Raspberry Pi 5 (2/4/8GB)”

Am I on the right track? I wanted to create an “arcade_games.txt” file in the SHARE/system/configs/crt folder (yes, this folder exists in my system) and change the resolution there.

If I want to create a MODE, what are all the numbers? From the example I can see that 1920 and 244 is the resolution, but what are the other numbers?

1920 1 80 184 312 224 1 9 3 24 0 0 0 60 0 39001717 1

I also don't understand why 1920 and 244 at all, shouldn't it be 320 and 244?

I also see this resolution in the Retroarch video settings. Shouldn't that result in an extremely long but narrow image?

Thanks