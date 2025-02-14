Bonjour à tous,

Je rencontre un problème d'écran noir depuis que je tente de passer en v9.2.3.

Mon matos : un Rpi3B+ avec carte SD SanDisk eXtreme U3, alim officielle et réseau par RJ45.

Fresh install via Pi imager 1.8.5 --> au 1er boot, l'écran reste totalement noir, pas de fantôme, aucune image, aucun message, pas de musique non plus.

L'accès \\recalbox depuis l'explorateur Windows fonctionne, je trouve bien les dossiers bios / logs / roms (internal-network-usb) / share / system.

Le WebManager est également accessible, mais popup en bas en rouge 'Problème de connexion réseau' à chaque changement d'onglet.

Tout fonctionnait à merveille en version 9.1.

Et si après la version 9.2.3, je reflashe la 9.1, ça re-fonctionne.

Je n'ai pas d'archives pour tester les versions entre 9.1 et 9.2.3.

Testé sur un moniteur PC FHD et sur une TV FHD.

Testé de modifier en SSH dans recalbox.conf : global.videomode=default --> tjs écran noir.

Testé de modifier en SSH dans recalbox-user-config.txt : hdmi_force_hotplug=1 --> tjs écran noir.

Testé une fresh install ou update depuis la v9.1 --> tjs écran noir dans les 2 cas.

Voici mon archive support généré depuis le webmanager.

Contenu de \\recalbox\logs\recalbox.log

[ 5.87] [usbmount] [WARNING] already mounted, skipping... [ 5.89] [usbmount] [WARNING] already mounted, skipping... [ 6.24] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0 saved for future mount [ 6.37] [usbmount] [WARNING] /dev/mmcblk0p1 already mounted, skipping... [ 7.08] [recalbox-start-wifi] [WIFI] Configuring wifi for interface wlan0 [ 9.65] [kms-manager] [INFO] DRM card already connected, nothing to do [ 10.24] [S06splash] [INSTALL] Install in progress. Don't play boot video [ 10.50] [S09wifi] [WIFI] /boot/recalbox-backup.conf not found [ 11.77] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0p2 saved for future mount [ 11.88] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0p3 saved for future mount [ 13.83] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0 processed [ 13.90] [usbmount] [WARNING] /dev/mmcblk0p2 already mounted, skipping... [ 13.92] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0p3 processed [ 14.03] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [1] - Forcing creation of directories [ 14.13] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [2] - Linking directories [ 14.16] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [4] - Copying share_init directories [ 18.35] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [5] - Copying roms .txt files [ 21.93] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.0] - The system has been updated, copying share_init [ 21.95] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.1] - BIOS [ 31.82] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.2] - ROMS [ 32.07] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.3] - REMOVING PLACEHOLDERS IN ROMS [ 32.64] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.4] - REMOVING PLACEHOLDERS IN PORTS [ 32.74] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.5.1] - Updating shaders [ 38.70] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.5.2] - Saving shader version [ 38.71] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.6] - Copying read-write ports [ 43.62] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.7] - Copy version to share [ 43.63] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [8] - An other copy of configs and overlays [ 44.12] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [9] - Do upgrade if necessary [ 44.15] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] recalbox.conf to 9.2.3-Pulstar [ 44.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.fbcp.enabled=0 [ 44.21] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.splash.length=-1 [ 44.24] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.splash.select=all [ 44.27] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.manager.enabled=1 [ 44.29] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.manager.version=2 [ 44.32] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.api.enabled=0 [ 44.35] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.menu=default [ 44.38] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites [ 44.41] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.bootongamelist=0 [ 44.43] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.hidesystemview=0 [ 44.46] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.gamelistonly=0 [ 44.49] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0 [ 44.52] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.emulators.specialkeys=default [ 44.54] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.enabled=1 [ 44.57] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.atstartup=0 [ 44.60] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.xbutton=0 [ 44.63] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.videomode=default [ 44.66] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : hyperion.enabled=0 [ 44.68] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.hostname=RECALBOX [ 44.71] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : wifi.enabled=0 [ 44.74] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : wifi.region=JP [ 44.77] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.samba.enabled=1 [ 44.80] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1 [ 44.82] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.ssh.enabled=1 [ 44.85] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.device=auto [ 44.88] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.volume=90 [ 44.91] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.music.volume=60 [ 44.93] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.bgmusic=1 [ 44.96] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 [ 44.99] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.bluetooth.ertm=1 [ 45.02] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.ps3.enabled=1 [ 45.04] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] FORCING : controllers.ps3.driver=bluez [ 45.07] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gpio.enabled=0 [ 45.09] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 [ 45.12] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : hat.wpaf.enabled=0 [ 45.15] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.steam.enabled=0 [ 45.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.db9.enabled=0 [ 45.21] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.db9.args=map=1 [ 45.24] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gamecon.enabled=0 [ 45.26] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gamecon.args=map=1 [ 45.29] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.xarcade.enabled=1 [ 45.32] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.joycond.enabled=1 [ 45.35] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.language=en_US [ 45.38] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : updates.enabled=1 [ 45.41] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : updates.type=stable [ 45.43] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.videomode=1280x720 [ 45.46] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.shaderset=none [ 45.49] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.integerscale=0 [ 45.52] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.ratio=auto [ 45.55] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.smooth=1 [ 45.58] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.rewind=1 [ 45.60] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.autosave=0 [ 45.63] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.retroachievements=0 [ 45.66] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 [ 45.69] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.inputdriver=auto [ 45.72] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.demo.systemlist=3do,amigacd32,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,daphne,fbneo,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes [ 45.75] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate=1 [ 45.77] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate.from=auto [ 45.80] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate.to=auto [ 45.83] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : snes.core=snes9x2010 [ 45.86] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : c64.core=x64 [ 45.89] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : neogeo.emulator=libretro [ 45.92] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : neogeo.core=fbneo [ 45.95] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : n64.videomode=640x480 [ 45.97] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : atomiswave.ignore=1 [ 46.00] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : dos.rewind=0 [ 46.03] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : megaduck.integerscale=0 [ 46.06] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay=1 [ 46.09] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.port=55435 [ 46.12] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/ [ 46.15] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.secondminitft.enabled=0 [ 46.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : 240ptestsuite.ignore=1 [ 46.20] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] UPGRADE done ! [ 46.31] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [10] - Dropbear [ 52.98] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [13] - UUID [ 53.00] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [14] - CORE LIST [ 62.26] [S13hardware] [HARDWARE] Starting hardware detection [ 62.73] [S13hardware] [HARDWARE] Starting kms-manager [ 62.76] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Running MIGRATIONS... [ 62.77] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Creating migration stamp file /boot/.system-migrations [ 62.79] [kms-manager] [INFO] DRM card already connected, nothing to do [ 62.79] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.1-hdmi-hotplug [ 62.81] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Creating migration stamp file /recalbox/share/system/.system-migrations [ 62.82] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.1-model3-save [ 62.83] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.2-move-bios [ 62.83] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.2-remove-autoconf-popup-retroarch [ 62.84] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.2-add-default-theme-region [ 63.08] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONFIG] converting dos to unix carriage return characters in recalbox.conf [ 63.11] [S26recalboxsystem] [NETWORK] setting hostname to RECALBOX [ 63.12] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONFIG] setting timezone to Europe/Paris [ 63.14] [S26recalboxsystem] [INPUT] setting keyboard layout to en [ 63.39] [S31emulationstation] [ES] starting emulationstation with lang = en_US [ 63.46] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation-starter started [ 63.47] [S32miniTFT] [CONFIG] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0 [ 63.47] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3876) [ 63.49] [S32miniTFT] [CONFIG] S32miniTFT not enabled [ 64.92] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 65.26] [S92switch] [CONFIG] Starting S92switch [ 65.27] [S92switch] [CONFIG] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ] [ 65.33] starting webserver [ 65.42] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] starting overlay sync to /dev/mmcblk0p3 [ 65.45] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] sending incremental file list [ 65.46] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] ./ [ 65.46] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .safeboot [ 65.47] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 2 100% 0.00kB/s 0:00:00 2 100% 0.00kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#1, to-chk=21/23) [ 65.47] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/ [ 65.48] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/ [ 65.49] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/ [ 65.49] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/B8:27:EB:61:14:BD/ [ 65.50] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/B8:27:EB:61:14:BD/settings [ 65.51] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 29 100% 9.44kB/s 0:00:00 29 100% 9.44kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#2, to-chk=11/23) [ 65.51] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/ [ 65.52] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/cookie [ 65.52] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 256 100% 83.33kB/s 0:00:00 256 100% 83.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#3, to-chk=10/23) [ 65.53] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-card-database.simple [ 65.54] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 76 100% 24.74kB/s 0:00:00 76 100% 24.74kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#4, to-chk=9/23) [ 65.54] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-default-sink [ 65.55] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#5, to-chk=8/23) [ 65.56] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-default-source [ 65.56] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#6, to-chk=7/23) [ 65.57] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-device-volumes.simple [ 65.57] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 323 100% 105.14kB/s 0:00:00 323 100% 105.14kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#7, to-chk=6/23) [ 65.58] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-runtime -> /tmp/pulse-ze4SQnMdj5TT [ 65.59] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] bootvideos/ [ 65.59] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] dropbear/ [ 65.60] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/ [ 65.60] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/config/ [ 65.61] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/ [ 65.61] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/modprobe.d/ [ 65.62] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf [ 65.62] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 33 100% 10.74kB/s 0:00:00 33 100% 10.74kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#8, to-chk=1/23) [ 65.63] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] work/ [ 65.64] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] work/work/ [ 65.64] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] [ 65.65] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] sent 1,911 bytes received 234 bytes 4,290.00 bytes/sec [ 65.65] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] total size is 744 speedup is 0.35 [ 65.66] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] overlay sync done [ 69.93] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4042) [ 70.05] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 71.22] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONTROLLERS] starting xarcade2jstick [ 75.06] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4054) [ 75.18] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 80.19] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4062) [ 80.34] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 85.35] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4070) [ 85.48] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 90.49] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4078) [ 90.62] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 95.63] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4086) [ 95.75] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 100.76] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4097) [ 100.89] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 105.90] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4105) [ 106.02] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 111.03] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4113) [ 111.16] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 116.17] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4121) [ 116.30] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 121.31] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4129) [ 121.43] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 126.44] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4137)

A l'aide svp !