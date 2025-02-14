Rpi3B+ et Recalbox9.2.3 -> ecran noir 1er boot
Bonjour à tous,
Je rencontre un problème d'écran noir depuis que je tente de passer en v9.2.3.
Mon matos : un Rpi3B+ avec carte SD SanDisk eXtreme U3, alim officielle et réseau par RJ45.
Fresh install via Pi imager 1.8.5 --> au 1er boot, l'écran reste totalement noir, pas de fantôme, aucune image, aucun message, pas de musique non plus.
L'accès \\recalbox depuis l'explorateur Windows fonctionne, je trouve bien les dossiers bios / logs / roms (internal-network-usb) / share / system.
Le WebManager est également accessible, mais popup en bas en rouge 'Problème de connexion réseau' à chaque changement d'onglet.
Tout fonctionnait à merveille en version 9.1.
Et si après la version 9.2.3, je reflashe la 9.1, ça re-fonctionne.
Je n'ai pas d'archives pour tester les versions entre 9.1 et 9.2.3.
Testé sur un moniteur PC FHD et sur une TV FHD.
Testé de modifier en SSH dans recalbox.conf : global.videomode=default --> tjs écran noir.
Testé de modifier en SSH dans recalbox-user-config.txt : hdmi_force_hotplug=1 --> tjs écran noir.
Testé une fresh install ou update depuis la v9.1 --> tjs écran noir dans les 2 cas.
Voici mon archive support généré depuis le webmanager.
Contenu de \\recalbox\logs\recalbox.log
[ 5.87] [usbmount] [WARNING] already mounted, skipping... [ 5.89] [usbmount] [WARNING] already mounted, skipping... [ 6.24] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0 saved for future mount [ 6.37] [usbmount] [WARNING] /dev/mmcblk0p1 already mounted, skipping... [ 7.08] [recalbox-start-wifi] [WIFI] Configuring wifi for interface wlan0 [ 9.65] [kms-manager] [INFO] DRM card already connected, nothing to do [ 10.24] [S06splash] [INSTALL] Install in progress. Don't play boot video [ 10.50] [S09wifi] [WIFI] /boot/recalbox-backup.conf not found [ 11.77] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0p2 saved for future mount [ 11.88] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0p3 saved for future mount [ 13.83] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0 processed [ 13.90] [usbmount] [WARNING] /dev/mmcblk0p2 already mounted, skipping... [ 13.92] [usbmount] [INFO] /dev/mmcblk0p3 processed [ 14.03] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [1] - Forcing creation of directories [ 14.13] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [2] - Linking directories [ 14.16] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [4] - Copying share_init directories [ 18.35] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [5] - Copying roms .txt files [ 21.93] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.0] - The system has been updated, copying share_init [ 21.95] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.1] - BIOS [ 31.82] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.2] - ROMS [ 32.07] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.3] - REMOVING PLACEHOLDERS IN ROMS [ 32.64] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.4] - REMOVING PLACEHOLDERS IN PORTS [ 32.74] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.5.1] - Updating shaders [ 38.70] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.5.2] - Saving shader version [ 38.71] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.6] - Copying read-write ports [ 43.62] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [7.7] - Copy version to share [ 43.63] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [8] - An other copy of configs and overlays [ 44.12] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [9] - Do upgrade if necessary [ 44.15] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] recalbox.conf to 9.2.3-Pulstar [ 44.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.fbcp.enabled=0 [ 44.21] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.splash.length=-1 [ 44.24] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.splash.select=all [ 44.27] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.manager.enabled=1 [ 44.29] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.manager.version=2 [ 44.32] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.api.enabled=0 [ 44.35] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.menu=default [ 44.38] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.selectedsystem=favorites [ 44.41] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.bootongamelist=0 [ 44.43] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.hidesystemview=0 [ 44.46] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.gamelistonly=0 [ 44.49] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : emulationstation.forcebasicgamelistview=0 [ 44.52] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.emulators.specialkeys=default [ 44.54] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.enabled=1 [ 44.57] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.atstartup=0 [ 44.60] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.xbutton=0 [ 44.63] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : kodi.videomode=default [ 44.66] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : hyperion.enabled=0 [ 44.68] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.hostname=RECALBOX [ 44.71] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : wifi.enabled=0 [ 44.74] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : wifi.region=JP [ 44.77] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.samba.enabled=1 [ 44.80] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.virtual-gamepads.enabled=1 [ 44.82] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.ssh.enabled=1 [ 44.85] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.device=auto [ 44.88] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.volume=90 [ 44.91] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.music.volume=60 [ 44.93] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : audio.bgmusic=1 [ 44.96] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 [ 44.99] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.bluetooth.ertm=1 [ 45.02] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.ps3.enabled=1 [ 45.04] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] FORCING : controllers.ps3.driver=bluez [ 45.07] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gpio.enabled=0 [ 45.09] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 [ 45.12] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : hat.wpaf.enabled=0 [ 45.15] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.steam.enabled=0 [ 45.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.db9.enabled=0 [ 45.21] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.db9.args=map=1 [ 45.24] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gamecon.enabled=0 [ 45.26] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.gamecon.args=map=1 [ 45.29] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.xarcade.enabled=1 [ 45.32] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : controllers.joycond.enabled=1 [ 45.35] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.language=en_US [ 45.38] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : updates.enabled=1 [ 45.41] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : updates.type=stable [ 45.43] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.videomode=1280x720 [ 45.46] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.shaderset=none [ 45.49] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.integerscale=0 [ 45.52] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.ratio=auto [ 45.55] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.smooth=1 [ 45.58] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.rewind=1 [ 45.60] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.autosave=0 [ 45.63] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.retroachievements=0 [ 45.66] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.retroachievements.hardcore=0 [ 45.69] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.inputdriver=auto [ 45.72] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.demo.systemlist=3do,amigacd32,atari2600,atari5200,atari7800,daphne,fbneo,fds,gamegear,gba,lynx,mame,mastersystem,megadrive,neogeo,nes,ngpc,pcengine,sega32x,sg1000,snes [ 45.75] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate=1 [ 45.77] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate.from=auto [ 45.80] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.translate.to=auto [ 45.83] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : snes.core=snes9x2010 [ 45.86] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : c64.core=x64 [ 45.89] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : neogeo.emulator=libretro [ 45.92] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : neogeo.core=fbneo [ 45.95] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : n64.videomode=640x480 [ 45.97] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : atomiswave.ignore=1 [ 46.00] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : dos.rewind=0 [ 46.03] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : megaduck.integerscale=0 [ 46.06] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay=1 [ 46.09] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.port=55435 [ 46.12] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : global.netplay.lobby=http://lobby.libretro.com/list/ [ 46.15] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : system.secondminitft.enabled=0 [ 46.18] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] ADDING user defined to /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf : 240ptestsuite.ignore=1 [ 46.20] [S12populateshare] [UPGRADE] UPGRADE done ! [ 46.31] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [10] - Dropbear [ 52.98] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [13] - UUID [ 53.00] [S12populateshare] [POPULATE] [14] - CORE LIST [ 62.26] [S13hardware] [HARDWARE] Starting hardware detection [ 62.73] [S13hardware] [HARDWARE] Starting kms-manager [ 62.76] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Running MIGRATIONS... [ 62.77] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Creating migration stamp file /boot/.system-migrations [ 62.79] [kms-manager] [INFO] DRM card already connected, nothing to do [ 62.79] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.1-hdmi-hotplug [ 62.81] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] Creating migration stamp file /recalbox/share/system/.system-migrations [ 62.82] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.1-model3-save [ 62.83] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.2-move-bios [ 62.83] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.2-remove-autoconf-popup-retroarch [ 62.84] [S14migrate] [MIGRATION] First install, ignoring 9.2-add-default-theme-region [ 63.08] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONFIG] converting dos to unix carriage return characters in recalbox.conf [ 63.11] [S26recalboxsystem] [NETWORK] setting hostname to RECALBOX [ 63.12] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONFIG] setting timezone to Europe/Paris [ 63.14] [S26recalboxsystem] [INPUT] setting keyboard layout to en [ 63.39] [S31emulationstation] [ES] starting emulationstation with lang = en_US [ 63.46] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation-starter started [ 63.47] [S32miniTFT] [CONFIG] S32mini TFT : Reading system.secondminitft.enabled => 0 [ 63.47] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=3876) [ 63.49] [S32miniTFT] [CONFIG] S32miniTFT not enabled [ 64.92] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 65.26] [S92switch] [CONFIG] Starting S92switch [ 65.27] [S92switch] [CONFIG] script /recalbox/scripts/powerswitch.sh [ STARTED ] [ 65.33] starting webserver [ 65.42] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] starting overlay sync to /dev/mmcblk0p3 [ 65.45] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] sending incremental file list [ 65.46] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] ./ [ 65.46] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .safeboot [ 65.47] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 2 100% 0.00kB/s 0:00:00 2 100% 0.00kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#1, to-chk=21/23) [ 65.47] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/ [ 65.48] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/ [ 65.49] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/ [ 65.49] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/B8:27:EB:61:14:BD/ [ 65.50] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/lib/bluetooth/B8:27:EB:61:14:BD/settings [ 65.51] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 29 100% 9.44kB/s 0:00:00 29 100% 9.44kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#2, to-chk=11/23) [ 65.51] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/ [ 65.52] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/cookie [ 65.52] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 256 100% 83.33kB/s 0:00:00 256 100% 83.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#3, to-chk=10/23) [ 65.53] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-card-database.simple [ 65.54] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 76 100% 24.74kB/s 0:00:00 76 100% 24.74kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#4, to-chk=9/23) [ 65.54] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-default-sink [ 65.55] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#5, to-chk=8/23) [ 65.56] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-default-source [ 65.56] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 1 100% 0.33kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#6, to-chk=7/23) [ 65.57] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-device-volumes.simple [ 65.57] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 323 100% 105.14kB/s 0:00:00 323 100% 105.14kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#7, to-chk=6/23) [ 65.58] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] .configs/pulse/f6ddb48218069dc2a4e4f73212ceb415-runtime -> /tmp/pulse-ze4SQnMdj5TT [ 65.59] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] bootvideos/ [ 65.59] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] dropbear/ [ 65.60] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/ [ 65.60] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/config/ [ 65.61] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/ [ 65.61] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/modprobe.d/ [ 65.62] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] upper/etc/modprobe.d/bluetooth.conf [ 65.62] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] 33 100% 10.74kB/s 0:00:00 33 100% 10.74kB/s 0:00:00 (xfr#8, to-chk=1/23) [ 65.63] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] work/ [ 65.64] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] work/work/ [ 65.64] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] [ 65.65] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] sent 1,911 bytes received 234 bytes 4,290.00 bytes/sec [ 65.65] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] total size is 744 speedup is 0.35 [ 65.66] [S99overlaysync] [SYNC] overlay sync done [ 69.93] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4042) [ 70.05] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 71.22] [S26recalboxsystem] [CONTROLLERS] starting xarcade2jstick [ 75.06] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4054) [ 75.18] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 80.19] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4062) [ 80.34] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 85.35] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4070) [ 85.48] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 90.49] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4078) [ 90.62] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 95.63] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4086) [ 95.75] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 100.76] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4097) [ 100.89] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 105.90] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4105) [ 106.02] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 111.03] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4113) [ 111.16] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 116.17] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4121) [ 116.30] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 121.31] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4129) [ 121.43] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 126.44] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=4137)
A l'aide svp !
Est-ce que quelqu'un a une image de recalbox 9.2 pour raspberry pi 3 qui traine sur son HDD pour que je puisse tester ?
Hello,
Les anciennes versions ne sont pas disponibles sur les canaux officiels, et on ne les supporte plus.
Tu as pas mal détaillé ton problème, mais malgré ça, j'ai pas d'idées précises sur les éventuelles causes, je vais laisser d'autres répondre en attendant.
Si tu n'as toujours pas de retours, le Discord est plus actif