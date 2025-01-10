My problem is as follows:

Two Dragonrise Zero Delay USB encoders are installed in my bartop arcade system. They are displayed in the Recalbox controller configurations as Dragonrise and Dragonrise 2. They are connected via USB.

If I now configure the arcade buttons, they work until I start a game (no matter which console) or restart the arcade. The configuration is then immediately reset so that I can only access the menu with a keyboard.

I have read here and there that it has to do with the hardware ID of the encoders.

How do I solve the problem without buying a completely different encoder or is that even the problem? You can't really get other encoders in Germany.

