Hi all

I have a Raspberry PI 4 with PI2SCART, it works flawlessly with Recalbox

Now I want to use it with a TV that doesn't support 60 Hz at all: I can't browse the menus because Emulationstation (and the boot screen) starts in 240p @60 Hz. I tried everything to force it to 50 Hz, but I can't find a way to do it. Could you help me?

Thank you in advance!