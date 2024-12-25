Dear all,

firstly my setup:

laptop running latest Recalbox build (download 23/12/2024)

arcade cabinet with setup:

1 4-axis joystick per player

6 buttons per player

4 'menu' buttons on the cabinet

1 insert coin button

1 p1 and 1 p2 button

I've got an Ipac2 (post 2015) on the latest firmware.

when I hook it up (d-input selected) recalbox recognised 2 controllers,

(this is the good part )

firstly i go to configure and press a button on my left p1 side of the arcarde: works perfectly I can go trough the settings and map every button as intended.

now for the bad part: Player 2

again i go to configure controller -> it asks me to push a button:

i push a button on P2 side -> nothing happens, I try another and the setup menu opens as intended.

at this point fe my joysticks cant be mapped to the dpad or other stuff.

but: when I push a button i want to map I see the 2nd controller icon blinking in the top left corner

it looks like it already has some config for this controller but i cant seem to overwrite / edit this.

(I've already done a factory reset of Recalbox = same result)

does anyone have an idea which steps i can take to resolve this issue?