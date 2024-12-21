Hello,

I play on my piBoy XRS with Recalbox since 1 year. Don't remember how I do that but it was very simple. I had just one problem sometime the piboy need to be force-stoped when I forgot it one entire night on battery.

So last month I decide to make a fresh install for Christmas and the kids. Bad Idea ! fresh new card install with recall box image from PI Imager (img described for...DMG) doesn' t start on the piBoy XRS : screen on but steel black, no display Experimental PI logo of the firmware boot....

Directly plug on a hdmi screen, the same pi and the same sd card (img recalbox ...DMG...) start well recalbox.

I upgrade the Experimental PI firmware to 1.0.7 (with the exe from Experimental Pi find on archive.org), cause I read it can be a pb of a boot flag : same issue.

I have other new batteries in my bags, I load them and plug in the piBoy XRS : same issue.

With a retropie image "modify" with the Experimental PI exe that "upgrade the boot section with firmware 1.0.7, retropie run on this piBoy xrs (same reinstalled sd card).

It seems that there is no launch of the firmware boot with the recalbox image...

I can fix this little pb, I want back my recalbox on my piBoy XRS, never use retropie that I doesn't like.

Please help me .