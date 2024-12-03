Hello,

I'm using recalbox 9.2.3 on RPi3.

I try to use Xbox controller model 1914 without success.

I succeed to connect to Bluetooth. Unfortunately, when I try to configure controller, recalbox failed to capture button pressure. So I connect configure controller which finally disconnect itself alone.

On gitlab, I read ticket #1562, quite old. It is not clearly problem solved for the model 1914.

Is there someone facing same problem or having solve problem, please?

I hope my post is at correct place. If not, just let me know how I can write it in better manner.

Many thanks to all.