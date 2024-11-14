Some of you may have try that interesting hack of Goldeneye 64 which let you play Counter-Strike maps on Goldeneye 64.

By default, you may have these annoying white flickering :

To resolve this, just go to this folder :

/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64

Then open this file :

Glide64mk2.ini

Find the GOLDENEYE config and change fb_hires to 0 instead of 1 like this :

[GOLDENEYE] lodmode = 1 filtering = 1 fb_smart = 1 fb_hires = 0

Relaunch the emualtor and the problem will be solved.

Another method is to put the game on full screen, but I don't remember how to do that.

P.S : If you have trouble on your controller, you may need to use the defaut InputAutoCfg.ini found here (the defaut recalbox may not suit your config)

https://github.com/mupen64plus/mupen64plus-input-sdl/blob/master/data/InputAutoCfg.ini