Goldeneye CS Maps Pack flickering problem (Tutorial)
-
adam0509 last edited by
Some of you may have try that interesting hack of Goldeneye 64 which let you play Counter-Strike maps on Goldeneye 64.
By default, you may have these annoying white flickering :
To resolve this, just go to this folder :
/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64
Then open this file :
Glide64mk2.ini
Find the GOLDENEYE config and change fb_hires to 0 instead of 1 like this :
[GOLDENEYE] lodmode = 1 filtering = 1 fb_smart = 1 fb_hires = 0
Relaunch the emualtor and the problem will be solved.
Another method is to put the game on full screen, but I don't remember how to do that.
P.S : If you have trouble on your controller, you may need to use the defaut InputAutoCfg.ini found here (the defaut recalbox may not suit your config)
https://github.com/mupen64plus/mupen64plus-input-sdl/blob/master/data/InputAutoCfg.ini