Playstation 2 not in new release 9.2.3?
zookle last edited by
Hi all. I had a really old image and figured i would update things. First of all, well done to the team. Things work great! However, i do not see where i can put my PS2 images on this new release 9.2.3. I tried to look in forums for an answer but could not find. Is anyone able to let me know if it was renamed, removed entirely, or do i need to create my own folder? Thanks in advance!
Magaki last edited by Magaki
Hello,
You are probably using a Raspberry PI.
PS2 is for PC only, it's normal you don't see a ps2 folder in this case.
For your information, folders are created according to the board you are using.
zookle last edited by
@Magaki Correct, an RPi4b. I just remember being able to put PS2 games on an older release version and i dont see the option now is all. Thank you for the reply!