9.2.1 Pulsar suddenly dead
-
wojcieh last edited by
Hey folks.
Question about troubleshooting Recalbox.
So, suddenly my 9.2.1 died - just boot logo and that is it. I can switch to terminal with alt+f2 and login via root. I can login to the box with User ID: root. Password: recalboxroot.
I enabled debug logs as per guide https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/troubleshooting-information/enable-debug-mode
I have made a picture of frontent.log and web-server.log
Any idea what may caused the errors in frontent.log?
-
wojcieh last edited by
And the photo https://i.ibb.co/HgVPq1c/dfsdfsdfsdfsdfsdf.jpg