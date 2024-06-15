Hi Everyone!

This might be of interest to all of you trying to get Recalbox running on a Raspberry Pi5 with a CRT attached via an RGB Dual:

I just installed the new Recalbox 9.2 on a Pi5 with an RGB Dual. At first, I was delighted to see that the RGB Dual was detected and configured automatically, and that output via SCART to a 15Khz CRT TV worked.

But then I noticed that sadly there is only support for 240p resolutions. 480i support is missing entirely: No high-resolution Emulation Station, no usable Kodi, no emulators running with more than 240p. Not even the CRT calibration tool will show any 480i modes.

Is this simply a bug with the first 9.2 release or a general limitation with Raspberry Pi 5 and RGB Dual?

Has anyone else here experienced the same problem?