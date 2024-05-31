Hey! I'm new to the Forum here so sorry if something is off with my post!

I'm looking for some help!

I have:

Rpi 4B 8GB

SD card Sandisk 32 GB

charger (original)

8bitdo Ultimate C (tested with the wired and the 2.4g one, I have both)

Context: So I already tried installing Recalbox with different SD cards and I always have the same issue.

I installed it through Rpi Imager on my PC with no issues. When I insert the SD card on my Raspberry it boots, I can see the loading screen (I know it's creating the share partition) but I never get the controller to work, no matter what. After the loading screen, I see a Pulstar screen with some Pacman guys and then it goes blank. After that, on my computer when I plug the SD I can see the share partition folder, I always add a game to test. Back on the Pi I see the Recalbox intro, the controller doesn't seem to connect and the screen is blank again.

I installed Retropie on another SD (that I previously tested Recalbox) and it works fine! But I really wanted to use Recalbox. I searched a lot but I couldn't find anything that was able to solve my problem.