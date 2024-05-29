Recalbox 9.1 GPiCase 2W - RPi 2W - no save possible
karlo8321 last edited by
Hi,
the "normal" save states are not working on my GPiCase 2W + RPi2W and the current 9.1 release. They did work on GPiCase 2W + PRiZeroW with 8.x.
The saving within retroarch is working.
But If I start a game, "save" via game mechanism (e.g. Tetris Highscore on GameBoy) and only restart the game (Start+Special button) it is gone. The same is true for SNES also.
I tried it with a different SD card, four time full fresh install, always the same.
Any help? Can I go back to 8.x?