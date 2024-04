When I plug a PS4 controller (Original or clone) with a USB cable into either a PI4 or X86 version of recalbox. The controller is not detected. They work fine wired in other OS's on the same systems..

I can pair them fine via bluetooth, but not directly wired. Recalbox wiki/docs says that this is supported..

Is there some option to enable the wired DS4/PS4 controller support that I missed?