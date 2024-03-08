Hi all,

next I post a question I've posted too in the Batocera's Discord channel and nobody hasn't answer yet. So because both platforms are quite simmilar I hope anybody can help or guide me.

I want to make a multimedia center based on a mini-PC or laptop but adding DVB TV support for Kodi too.

I have both a TBS5520 multi-standard tuner and a cheap RTL based tuner. My thought is run NextPVR backend (I think I could be possible inside with .NET runtime).

But the big trouble is the device drivers. I read about compiling Batocera or Recalbox, how Buildroot works, etc, but I don't know how to do it nor I how to start it. It seems very difficult to do.

For TBS devices there's instructions to build and install in a Linux running system with several pre-requisites like libraries, kernel headers, ... (instructions for TBS here: https://github.com/tbsdtv/linux_media/wiki. In fact is the media_linux re-compilation for several DVB devices) but for a Buildroot system like Batocera or Recalbox I think the way is different.

I'd appreciate any help or guidance about my case.

Thanks in advance.