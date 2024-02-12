I’ll start by saying that I’m not tech savvy. Let me save you the time of even asking. I’m probably in over my head (obviously).

Recently, I bought a Raspberry 4 off of FB Marketplace that was primed and loaded with NES, SNES, SEGA emulators. For the last few weeks, everything has worked perfectly and it’s been easy enough to navigate and use with my SN30 Pro.

However, while I was playing Mike Tyson’s Punch Out in the NES emulator - I noticed a small notification box pop up in the upper right corner of my TV screen (which I couldn’t read from how small the text was) - and then the SN30 Pro controller became 100% unresponsive in any game software of any kind.

I’ve gone through the process of forgetting the controller pairing and then re-pairing and configuring it - numerous times. The controller works perfectly fine with the central interface but nothing else, and I am at a complete loss as to why or how to resolve it. I’ve configured wired and wireless controllers for Xbox and Switch - all to the same results…. any controller will work in the menu interface but won’t work with any games once they are launched.

As I said, I don’t know the first thing about the intricacies of programming language - so if I’m asked deeply technical questions, it’ll likely be lost on me.

Has anyone else had or encountered this issue or have a solution? I don’t want to give up on this but I’m considering selling it to someone who knows what they’re doing.