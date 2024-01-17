@Kaldrill There are some logs in /recalbox/share/system/logs ; probably init.log is the first place to look to make sure that /etc/init.d/S50dropbear (the ssh server) is being started.

There are also logfiles in /var/log/samba (samba enables filesharing with Windows).

Also check /var/log/wpa_supplicant.log to check the wifi has connected correctly.