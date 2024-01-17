RecalBox 9.2 - rpi5 - SSH issue
Hi,
I've just installed Recalbox 9.2 on my new raspberry pi 5. It seems to work correctly, It seems to be connected to my WIFI as I can see my IP address in the recalbox menu and in the web interface of my router.
But I can't connect to it via SSH nor access the recalbox.local web interface (timeout on the connection).
Is there a way to access error logs somewhere on the pi directly to trace what is going on ?
Thanks
@Kaldrill There are some logs in
/recalbox/share/system/logs; probably
init.logis the first place to look to make sure that
/etc/init.d/S50dropbear(the ssh server) is being started.
There are also logfiles in
/var/log/samba(samba enables filesharing with Windows).
Also check
/var/log/wpa_supplicant.logto check the wifi has connected correctly.
edit:
/var/logis wiped at power off so you need to look at it while Recalbox is running; suggest connecting a keyboard and accessing the console directly.
@poppadum Thanks for the info, much appreciated. It's always good to know where to look.
After a few restart the SSH server managed to start correctly. I'm still not sure to know what happened initially.
Regarding the web interface the problem was a port conflict with an MQTT broker which was running on my computer for local development. I didn't find where to edit the MQTT broker to change the port but that's not a big issue.
Thanks