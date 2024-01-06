Scummvm Onscreen Keyboard
Khyron last edited by
I've searched around and couldn't find an answer to this.
I couldn't find any instructions if the build of scummvm in Recalbox had the Virtual keyboard. Is there one? if so what activates it?
Pecee1946 last edited by
Try pressing the F7 key to activate it to see if it works.
Khyron last edited by
Thanks! but if I could press F7.. I wouldn't need the virtual keyboard.