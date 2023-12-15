Unsolved Compatibility issues with Libretro Flycast
-
vithouse82 last edited by
Hi everyone, I bought a GPI Case 2W where I inserted a Raspberry pi0 2w and installed the latest version (9.1) of recalbox suitable for this case. All emulators are fine, I can even run PS1 games very well, the problem I notice is that with the Libretro Flycast emulator (which on paper should work https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/ emulators-compatibility ), the games start well, I get to the menus, I start them but after a few seconds everything freezes and I have to forcefully turn off the raspberry. I would add that I entered the BIOS correctly and they are perfectly compatible and recognized. Since I see in many videos on YT that you can run this emulator, what am I doing wrong? Can you help me do some checking? Thank you