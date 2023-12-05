Problem with ordering Recalbox RGB Dual
Maniaczek last edited by
Hi.
On November 26, I bought Recalbox RGB Dual through your website. A moment after paying, I received an e-mail confirming the purchase from digitalLamberjack. Unfortunately, so far I have not received an e-mail confirming shipment or at least the order number or shipping number. I don't know who to contact regarding this matter. I have tried replying to the above-mentioned e-mail confirming the purchase, but so far I have not received any response. Maybe someone will think I'm not patient enough. It's not about getting the item as quickly as possible. I just want information about shipping. I'm sorry if this isn't the place for such questions, but I haven't found a contact box related to Recalbox RGB Dual anywhere.
Regards,
Wojciech Rytel
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
Hi @Maniaczek
I suggest you connect to the discord and join the rgbdual thread. Ask for @digitaLumberjack
digitaLumberjack Staff last edited by
Hello, your item has been packaged today and will be shipped tomorrow !
Have a good day !