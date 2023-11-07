Where to put public keys?
Hi there
I want to connect to my Recalbox through SSH, without a password. So I need th put my public keys on it.
Usually, these keys are stored in ~/.ssh/ directory (see a documentation here: https://phoenixnap.com/kb/ssh-with-key#ftoc-heading-3)
But this directory /home doesn't exist in the recalbox.
I've searched in others dirs, I didn't find anything named "ssh" or something like that.
Can someone tell me where I have to put the keys to allow this SSH connection?
Thank you
@mentalo Put them in
/recalbox/share/system/.ssh/authorized_keys
Hello @poppadum
Thank you.
I'm a little confused here.
I see I have a ssh directory "/recalbox/share/system/ssh", but nothing with a dot (/recalbox/share/system/.ssh). Should I use the hidden directory with the dot, or should I create the one with the dot, as you said?
Then, I've tried to chmod 600 the file /recalbox/share/system/sshauthorized_keys, connected with root, but it remains in 644 permissions. Which is the good permissions to put? Is 644 ok?
Thanks again for your help.
@mentalo The already existing directory
/recalbox/share/system/sshcontains the host keys so leave that directory alone.
Create the directory
/recalbox/share/system/.sshand then create the file
authorized_keysinside it with your public key. The reason the permissions don't stick is that it's a exFAT filesystem which doesn't understand unix permissions: leaving it at 644 is OK.
My .ssh directory looks like this (not my real public key obvs):
# ls -alF /recalbox/share/system/.ssh/ total 384 drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 131072 Nov 8 09:37 ./ drwxr-xr-x 1 root root 131072 Jan 1 1980 ../ -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 107 Nov 8 09:37 authorized_keys # cat /recalbox/share/system/.ssh/authorized_keys ssh-ed25519 AAAA1234567890ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ root@recalbox