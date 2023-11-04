Recalbox 9.1 and Pironman Case
Hi, has anyone had any luck running the fan in the Pironman case? I can't seem to find a way to run the fan while running Recalbox? Thanks in advance for your help!
@66dude,
I am also a (new) Pironman case owner! I know that you are wondering about fan activation and unfortunately, I have no immediate answers.
However, if you have been able to get the LED strip and display to operate with Recalbox, please let me know how to achieve that operation. Thank You in advance for any assistance you can provide.
@threeviews Will do! I was able to figure out that Recalbox can run Python3 scripts. I was able to run one of their scripts for the fan, but I couldn't get anything else to work. I'm still playing with those files, especially on making them executable and tweaking the default file paths.
For reference, the GitHub for Pironman is at https://github.com/sunfounder/pironman. I am also not sure if the software needs to install other modules that it relies on. If that's the case, does Recalbox allow for the installation of those external modules?
@66dude
It is certainly promising that Recalbox is capable of supporting Python3 scripts. Since the fan operation has been successful, it is bemusing as to why the other two (front display and LED strip) do not respond. With regard to the fan, does it stay on continuously or are you able to adjust the temperature at which it turns on?
Thanks for the link to the Sunfounder GitHub page. Unfortunately, I am still struggling to understand how all the software layers operate. For instance, I know that Linux is the base OS and EmulationStation is a frontend for RetroPie (which runs on top of the Linux OS) but am not certain if things like Recalbox and Batocera are just alternative frontends to ES (and where does Attract Mode sit in all this?). Therefore, I am no help with regard to module support but am excited to learn and finally understand all of this.
I hope we can keep this thread going and potentially get Pi4 images to work with the Pironman case (which is pretty d**n cool when it all works!)