@66dude

It is certainly promising that Recalbox is capable of supporting Python3 scripts. Since the fan operation has been successful, it is bemusing as to why the other two (front display and LED strip) do not respond. With regard to the fan, does it stay on continuously or are you able to adjust the temperature at which it turns on?

Thanks for the link to the Sunfounder GitHub page. Unfortunately, I am still struggling to understand how all the software layers operate. For instance, I know that Linux is the base OS and EmulationStation is a frontend for RetroPie (which runs on top of the Linux OS) but am not certain if things like Recalbox and Batocera are just alternative frontends to ES (and where does Attract Mode sit in all this?). Therefore, I am no help with regard to module support but am excited to learn and finally understand all of this.

I hope we can keep this thread going and potentially get Pi4 images to work with the Pironman case (which is pretty d**n cool when it all works!)