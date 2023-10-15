Hello all!

First post here. I configured a Recalbox installation in an old PC this weekend and could run most of my games, except Dreamcast.

I could solve some minor issues by searching the forum, but this one is still pending.

I have the BIOS files in the right place and both pass the BIOS verification in the main settings menu.

Every time I try to launch a game (any Dreamcast game) I am greeted by the screen saying I have a defective ROM or missing/invalid BIOS files.

Inside my box is an MSI motherboard with an Intel E8500 processor and 4GB DDR2 memory. I'm currently running with onboard graphics. I don't exactly know the system requirements of Flycast.

Thank you all!!!