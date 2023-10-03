Using Instagram While Playing Games on Recalbox
aleciamiles last edited by
Hey fellow gamers,
I've been trying to figure out how to use Instagram while playing games on my Recalbox setup. I've heard about something called gbinstagram, but I'm not quite sure how to go about it.
Has anyone tried this before? Could you please share some insights or a step-by-step guide on how to set it up? I'd really appreciate it!
Looking forward to your help!
Cheers!
RustyMG last edited by
@aleciamiles that is an android app.
Recalbox doesnt run on android, just like Retropie, Retrobat and Batocera all do not run on android.
aleciamiles last edited by
@RustyMG Thanks for the reply, and I understand that there is no way to do so.