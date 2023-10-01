In other words, before I'll probably brick my old PS3, is there possible to install the Recalbox on a PS3 console?

I am already using a Raspberry Pi 4 with Recalbox and it runs fine, but I also have this PS3 lying around useless. I reckon the hardware on PS3 is much more powerful than R Pi 4, so if possible I'd rather install Recalbox on the PS3, and make the PS3 console into a retro gaming machine.

Thank you.

PS obviously noob here, please don't serve a 100 pages tutorial