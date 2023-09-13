I'm using Recalbox 9.1 on a PC, and I need the File "neogeo.zip" to run NEO-GEO Games.

I was looking around on the Internet and found a lot of these Files, but none of them matches one of the Numbers of the MD5 Checksum-List in Recalbox !

They say you don't need this File to run the Games, but if I don't need the File, why is it listed ?

An where the Hell can I get a File that matches the MD5 Checksum ?

I looked around for hours on the Net but there is ABSOLUTLEY NO MATCHING FILE !

WHAT THE F**K IS THIS ?

So, Recalbox-Team, from where did YOU got these Files ?

They must be out somewhere because you listed the MD5 Checksums of the Files, and it would be nice if you tell me where I can get these Files so that I can use your Product properly !

Or can somebody else give me Link to the "neogeo.zip" File which MD5 Checksum matches one of the Numbers in the List of Recalbox ?