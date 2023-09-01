Hello Ladys and Gentlemen!

I using Recalbox 9.1 with the GPI Case 2 and have the same Problem like many other people with the Controllers. The GPI Case 2 works great with the built in Buttons and every System is playable (as long as the buttons are enough like Gameboy, NES etc.). But then i use it with the dock and try to play N64 as example nothing works. Gameboy is playable with an external Controller ( XBOX Controller, USB SNES Gamepad, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller) but N64 get no Button Input.

I have tried the mentioned Controller and nothing works with this System. I have tried all Controller drivers, the same happens. I'm forced to shut the system down then i start a N64 Game.

Is there any solution to make it work?

Thanks in advance for your answer