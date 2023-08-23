Hi everyone,

I have Raspi4 with recalbox 9 installed.

All my games are located on an external hard drive, and it is working fine. It is linked to my computer throughout the network, and I can copy games directly from Windows explorer.

Yesterday, I installed a second external HDD to put videos on it. I can find and watch them in Kodi, but I am unable to copy videos from my computer to the HDD via the network.

I guess it is a read/write issue but I cannot find out how to enable permissions for that second drive.

The mount address is this one :

/dev/sdb1 /recalbox/share/externals/usb0

If anybody has a solution, it would be greatly appreciated !