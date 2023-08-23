Write on second hard drive
Hi everyone,
I have Raspi4 with recalbox 9 installed.
All my games are located on an external hard drive, and it is working fine. It is linked to my computer throughout the network, and I can copy games directly from Windows explorer.
Yesterday, I installed a second external HDD to put videos on it. I can find and watch them in Kodi, but I am unable to copy videos from my computer to the HDD via the network.
I guess it is a read/write issue but I cannot find out how to enable permissions for that second drive.
The mount address is this one :
/dev/sdb1 /recalbox/share/externals/usb0
If anybody has a solution, it would be greatly appreciated !