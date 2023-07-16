I have attempted to install Recalbox three times now, and every installation leads me to the splash screen, and it never goes anywhere further than that. Right now, it's been on my screen for about half an hour.

Raspberry Pi Zero W

Recalbox 9.1-Pulstar - Zero / 1 (released 2023-06-18)

Written with Raspberry Pi Imager (via MacOS)

USB wired keyboard and mouse on USB dongle to start

I have done several RetroPie systems. The features available for Recalbox are really appealing, but this splash screen issue is really frustrating and seems to be a widespread problem after searching this forum, Reddit, and Google.