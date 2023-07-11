Alternate ways to initiate Bluetooth pairing?
xtreemsurf
I have four Wii U Pro controllers that I use on various devices. Is there a way to automatically initiate the new Bluetooth pairing on each boot-up, without having to plug in a USB controller, and choosing to start the pairing process? Or…Is there a way to re-program the RESET button on my Retroflag SNES Pi3 case to start the Bluetooth pairing process? This would be similar to hitting the sync button on the Wii or Wii U. Thanks for any help with this!
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @xtreemsurf
It's a topic we are discussing internaly. I think we could set automatic pairing to start on each bootup, for the next release (9.2)
David
xtreemsurf
You all are simply amazing! Thank you for your response, and your hard work!
Keith