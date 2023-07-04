Hi guys,

On Discord I saw many issues with 8Bitdo controllers like yours.

8Bitdo released firmware updates and this breaks controller compatibility with Recalbox.

There is no workaround right now, for users who don't did the firmware upgrade, the reco is do not perform the firmware upgrade while you are not sur that yours is supported by Recalbox

You can check supported firmwares here :

https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/8bitdo-on-recalbox

Damião