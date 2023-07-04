8bitdo NES30 Gamepro not working
Hello folks,
I'm new to the forum and I'm hoping for your help.
I am running the Recalbox version Pulstar 9.1 on my Raspberry Pi 3. Since the new version, I can no longer configure the 8bitdo NES30 Gamepro controller as a controller. They are only recognized as a joystick and therefore the buttons and the control pad can no longer be assigned.
I've reinstalled the Recalbox software several times but without a fix. the controllers work fine on windows or other devices. can it be that the drivers are missing in the Recalbox software? After all, the controllers are already 5 years old and no longer available from 8bitdo. Has driver support ended here and do I have to get new ones?
Many thanks for your help!!!
Greetings from Berlin
@Snofru4k did you get any reply for this or found any solution? I have just updated to Pulsar 9.1 on
my Raspberry Pi4 and I simply can't map the buttons, every time I try it doesn't recognize them when pressing. I have even factory reset the system, and when I did that I can use the controllers "normally", but the hotkey and other buttons are not configured and I can't play or exit the games since the hotkey and Start and Select are not properly mapped.
Hi guys,
On Discord I saw many issues with 8Bitdo controllers like yours.
8Bitdo released firmware updates and this breaks controller compatibility with Recalbox.
There is no workaround right now, for users who don't did the firmware upgrade, the reco is do not perform the firmware upgrade while you are not sur that yours is supported by Recalbox
You can check supported firmwares here :
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/8bitdo-on-recalbox
Olá @Damião!
Thanks for that, really appreciate some feedback regarding this. Hopefully a hotfix will be available soon.
