Im using Raspberry PI 3B+

The last release is going very slow for me in Neogeo games and many FBNeo as they use the same core.

In other versions of Recalbox, setting "CPU clock" over 100%, like 300%, fixed slowdowns in all games, like Metal Slug. On this version, going over 100% of CPU clock make the games even slower and really bad performance.

I have a 9.0 Pulstar image that don´t have this problem with same roms and BIOS, also in Raspberry 3 B+.

I assume is some kind of bug in this update? Any tip to solve it?