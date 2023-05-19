how to enable GPU in my Recalbox
Hi All
i am new in Recalbox, i am using laptop from 2010 : i5-4200M 2.50GHz / 8 GB Ram /Nvidia Geforce 710m ,the system works fine but external screen works in lunch and then after splash screen the external screen ( DVI ) become black and laptop screen only works + i think my Recalbox uses the CPU integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 4600 only not the Nvidia ( Geforce 710m )
my issues : Black Screen After Splash for my external display & and GPU not detected
please help