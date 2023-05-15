Hi, I'm new here but not new with raspberries. I've got an issue: recalbox is unusable at first boot: I've got the funny animation, then the splashscreen and then… black or grey screen, flashes, etc. If i click on my controller lots of time I sometimes get the amstrad emulator with a pyramid game but no sound and very slow.

I've got:

a great good sd-card

an original wired xbox360 controller

a 4K TV

I tried lakka and retropie with this card and it's ok (but I don't like the interface)

Do you have any idea? something in the parameters. Merci d'avance / thanks